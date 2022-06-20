TNEA 2022: Registration process starts; know websites, other details

The merit list or rank list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in subjects such as Math, Physics, and Chemistry.

The registration process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA 2022, begins on Monday, June 20. Students who wish to enrol in B.E/B. Tech or B.Arch programmes offered by participating colleges in Tamil Nadu should visit the official website, tneaonline.org. The registration process would end on July 19, 2022, per the TNEA 2022 schedule.

The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, the governing body of TNEA 2022, does not hold entrance exams, and students are selected for colleges and courses based on their performance in class 12th.

According to the official website, the merit list or rank list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in subjects such as Math, Physics, and Chemistry. These subjects' marks would be reduced to 200 (Mathematics – 100, Physics – 50, and Chemistry – 50).

Here's the list of required documents for TNEA 2022: Students registering for TNEA 2022 must upload documents and information to the official website, some of which are listed below.

1) Candidate's name

2) Email ID, Phone number

3) Aadhar number (optional)

4) Parent's annual income details

5) School details of VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII std

6) Class 10th Mark sheet

7) Class 12thExamination Registration Number

8) Class 12th Mark sheet

According to the official website, the TNEA 2022 normalisation process is as follows, "If a student's highest mark in Physics from the State Board of Tamil Nadu is 100 and another student's highest mark in the same subject from another Board is 90, both highest marks are considered equal to 100. If a student from another Board receives 60 points in Physics while the first mark in Physics in the same Board is 90, 60 points will be considered equal to 66.66 points as calculated below." On the official website, candidates can view the entire normalisation process.



