    TNEA 2022: Application deadline extended; know latest update

    The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA 2022 registration process, which was initially scheduled to conclude on July 19, 2022, has been extended by the authorities. 
     

    TNEA 2022: Application deadline extended; know latest update
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

    The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu (DoTE, TN), has extended the deadline for all candidates applying for TNEA 2022. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA 2022 registration process, which was initially scheduled to conclude on July 19, 2022, has been extended due to the delay in releasing the CBSE 12th Result 2022. Following the latest DoTE, Tamil Nadu update, the TNEA 2022 application process will be reopened for five days after the CBSE class 12 Results 2022 are announced. 

    Following the latest update by the exam authority, the DTE Tamil Nadu will reopen the application window for TNEA 2022 for five days after the CBSE Board announces class 12 Results. While the date to release the CBSE class 12 Results 2022 is yet to announce by the board; many media reports suggest that it will be announced in the last week of July 2022. Considering the reports, if the CBSE class 12 Results 2022 are announced on July 31, 2022, DTE Tamil Nadu will reopen the application window for TNEA 2022 registration until August 5, 2022. Candidates should be aware that the application deadline for TNEA 2022 has been extended to include all students, not just CBSE students.

    The TNEA 2022 application process has been extended due to the delay in releasing CBSE 12th Results 2022 because admission is based on the marks earned by students in their +2 Exam. The TNEA counselling 2022, facilitated by Anna University, is based on the students' class 12 grades. The exam authority releases the final TNEA 2022 Merit List based on class 12 results for admission to various engineering colleges throughout the state. The merit lists would be made public after the application process was completed.

