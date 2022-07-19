TNEA 2022: Registration process to conclude today; here's how to apply

Once the registration process is completed, the candidates will proceed to the counselling round, the dates of which will be announced shortly.

Registration for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA, will close on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Candidates who wish to register for admission to Engineering colleges should apply on tneaonline.org.

Candidates should note that, according to the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission website, before applying for the TNEA 2022, they should carefully read the instructions. The instructions are for completing the counselling and admission process.

TNEA 2022 registration, payments, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation are all completed online.

Candidates should be aware that there is a registration fee for TNEA 2022 Registrations. Candidates from the general category must pay Rs 500, while candidates from the SC/ST category must pay Rs 250.

Every year in the state, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission is held, and this year is no exception.

Know how to apply for TNEA Registration 2022:

1) Go to the website, tneaonline.org

2) Register yourselves

3) Enter the login credentials after getting login details

4) Key in the required personal information

5) Fill in the scholarship details

6) After completing the form, check the details

7) Make the payment

8) Now submit and download for further need

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the same for future reference and further procedure. Keep checking the website for more information.



