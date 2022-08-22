TN class 10 supplementary result 2022 out soon; know websites, other details

The TN SSLC Supplementary Examinations were held from August 2 to August 12, 2022. Typically, results are available in two to three weeks. Following the trend, the results should be available by the end of this month.

The SSLC 10th Class Supplementary Results 2022 will be released soon by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations, TN DGE. As per the information, the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2022 is expected to be released by the end of August. Once the results are declared, they will be available on the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

The TN SSLC Supplementary Examinations 2022 were held between August 2 and August 12, 2022. The results are usually available in two to three weeks. Therefore, the results are expected to be released by the end of this month.

Students can check their SSLC Supplementary results online on the official websites once the results are declared. The result links on tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in would be activated. The results should also be available on the dge.tn.gov.in results tab.

In addition, students can access the results app via the Google Play Store online. Direct links to the app are also available for reference on dge.tn.nic.in.

In June, the class 10th Results 2022 were released. Over 9 lakh students took the March examination. This year's pass rate was 90.1 per cent.

Know how to check SSLC Supplementary Results 2022:

1) Go to the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

2) Click on 'SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2022' on the homepage

3) Enter exam roll number, and date of birth

4) The TN SSLC Result 2022 will display on the screen

5) Download and take a printout

