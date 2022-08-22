Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TN class 10 supplementary result 2022 out soon; know websites, other details

    The TN SSLC Supplementary Examinations were held from August 2 to August 12, 2022. Typically, results are available in two to three weeks. Following the trend, the results should be available by the end of this month.

    TN class 10 supplementary result 2022 out soon; know websites, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

    The SSLC 10th Class Supplementary Results 2022 will be released soon by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations, TN DGE. As per the information, the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2022 is expected to be released by the end of August. Once the results are declared, they will be available on the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

    The TN SSLC Supplementary Examinations 2022 were held between August 2 and August 12, 2022. The results are usually available in two to three weeks. Therefore, the results are expected to be released by the end of this month. 

    Students can check their SSLC Supplementary results online on the official websites once the results are declared. The result links on tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in would be activated. The results should also be available on the dge.tn.gov.in results tab.

    In addition, students can access the results app via the Google Play Store online. Direct links to the app are also available for reference on dge.tn.nic.in.

    In June, the class 10th Results 2022 were released. Over 9 lakh students took the March examination. This year's pass rate was 90.1 per cent.

    Know how to check SSLC Supplementary Results 2022:

    1) Go to the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

    2) Click on 'SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2022' on the homepage

    3) Enter exam roll number, and date of birth

    4) The TN SSLC Result 2022 will display on the screen

    5) Download and take a printout

    Also Read: CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams from August 23; know guidelines here

    Also Read: CBSE class 10th, 12th board exams for 2022-23 session to begin from Feb 15

    Also Read: TNEA 2022: Rank list likely to be released on August 16; check details here

     

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET UG 2022 Answer key to be released soon Here s a step by step guide to raise objections gcw

    NEET 2022: Answer key to be released soon; Here's a step-by-step guide to raise objections

    CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams from August 23; know guidelines here - adt

    CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams from August 23; know guidelines here

    TS ICET Result 2022 to be announced on August 22 here s how to check scores gcw

    TS ICET Result 2022 to be announced today; here's how to check scores

    NEET UG 2022 NTA to release answer key soon know how to download marking scheme other details gcw

    NEET UG 2022: NTA to release answer key soon; know how to download, marking scheme, other details

    AP EAMCET 2022 Registration for counselling begins today here s how to apply eligibility more gcw

    AP EAMCET 2022: Registration for counselling begins today; here's how to apply, eligibility & more

    Recent Stories

    5 stunning pictures of Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke drb

    5 stunning pictures of ‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke

    Farmers protest in Delhi: Police detain farmers at Ghazipur border, section 144 imposed AJR

    Farmers protest in Delhi: Police detain farmers at Ghazipur border, section 144 imposed

    FIFA ban Supreme Court terminates CoA managing AIFF elections to be completed by Sept 5 gcw

    FIFA ban: Supreme Court terminates CoA managing AIFF; elections to be completed by Sept 5

    Anjali Arora MMS LEAKED: Lock Upp star trolled again for her BOLD avatar (Video) RBA

    Anjali Arora MMS LEAKED: Lock Upp star trolled again for her BOLD avatar (Video)

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan return; India opts to bat against Zimbabwe-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan return; India opts to bat

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon