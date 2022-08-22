Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams from August 23; know guidelines here

    The CBSE compartment theory and practical examinations will be held offline at various country exam centres, per all Covid protocols.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold compartment exams for class 10 and class 12 on Tuesday, August 23. While the CBSE compartment exam for class 10 will be held on August 29, the class 12 compartment exam will be held on a single day tomorrow. The CBSE compartment exams for classes 10th and 12th will be based on the term two exam syllabus. CBSE will also hold compartment exams for students placed in the Repeat in Practical (RP) category in any subject or the Repeat in Theory and Practical (RB) category in any subject.

    While issuing the compartment practical exam guidelines, CBSE stated that a student who has been declared Repeat in Practical should appear only in the practical examination, and there is no need for the candidate to appear in the theory examination; previous theory marks will be carried forward.

    Students declared in Repeat in Theory, and Practical Both (RB) must take the practical and theory exams.

    Students in the compartment category taking the CBSE practical examination must contact their examination centres "without fail" by today, August 22, with a copy of their CBSE mark sheet and admit card. CBSE added in the statement that the student should take note of the date and time of the practical exam given by the exam centre and report for the practical exam on time.

    The CBSE compartment theory and practical examinations will be held offline across the country at various exam centres, following all Covid protocols such as masking, using hand sanitisers, practising social distancing, and following all instructions on the CBSE admit card. The CBSE classes 10 and 12 compartment exam admit cards are now available on the cbse.gov.in Pariksha Sangam portal.

    On July 22, the CBSE board class 10th and class 12th results were released. The pass percentage in CBSE result 2022 was 94.40 per cent for CBSE class 10 and 92.71 per cent for class 12.
     

    Also Read: CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card released; know how to download

    Also Read: CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Class 10th, 12th timetable released; know where to check, other details

    Also Read: CBSE class 10th, 12th board exams for 2022-23 session to begin from Feb 15

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
