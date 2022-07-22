CBSE class 10th, 12th board exams for 2022-23 session to begin from Feb 15

In contrast to last year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic year in 2023.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold class 10 and 12 exams for the 2022-23 academic session on February 15, 2023, according to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

In contrast to last year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic year in 2023.

Bhardwaj stated that in light of the lessening impact of the Covid pandemic worldwide, the board has decided to conduct the 2023 examination beginning February 15, 2023.

Previously, Bhardwaj stated that the CBSE has decided to resume the traditional practice of holding board exams once a year. According to COVID-19, these exams were held in two terms in 2022.

On Friday, the 2022 examinations for classes 10 and 12 were released. While 92.7 per cent of students passed the class 12 exam, 94.40 per cent of candidates passed the class 10 exam.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: CBSE Result 2022: Class 12th result announced; 92.7 pass percentage

Also Read: CBSE Class 10th Results declared; 94.40% pass percentage, girls outperform boys

Also Read: CBSE Result 2022: Girls outperform boys with 94.54% pass percentage; overall pass percentage 92.71%