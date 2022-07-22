Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE class 10th, 12th board exams for 2022-23 session to begin from Feb 15

    In contrast to last year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic year in 2023.

    CBSE class 10th, 12th board exams for 2022-23 session to begin from Feb 15 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 4:23 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold class 10 and 12 exams for the 2022-23 academic session on February 15, 2023, according to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

    In contrast to last year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic year in 2023.

    Bhardwaj stated that in light of the lessening impact of the Covid pandemic worldwide, the board has decided to conduct the 2023 examination beginning February 15, 2023.

    Previously, Bhardwaj stated that the CBSE has decided to resume the traditional practice of holding board exams once a year. According to COVID-19, these exams were held in two terms in 2022.

    On Friday, the 2022 examinations for classes 10 and 12 were released. While 92.7 per cent of students passed the class 12 exam, 94.40 per cent of candidates passed the class 10 exam.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: CBSE Result 2022: Class 12th result announced; 92.7 pass percentage

    Also Read: CBSE Class 10th Results declared; 94.40% pass percentage, girls outperform boys

    Also Read: CBSE Result 2022: Girls outperform boys with 94.54% pass percentage; overall pass percentage 92.71%

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBSE Class 10th Results declared know how to check scores website toppers pass percentage gcw

    CBSE Class 10th Results declared; 94.40% pass percentage, girls outperform boys

    THDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 109 engineer posts; know eligibility, selection, fees here - adt

    THDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 109 engineer posts; know eligibility, selection, fees here

    CBSE Result 2022: Girls outperform boys with 94.54% pass percentage; overall pass percentage 92.71% - adt

    CBSE Result 2022: Girls outperform boys with 94.54% pass percentage; overall pass percentage 92.71%

    CBSE Class 12th results announced Trivandrum best performing district Term 2 gets 70 per cent weightage gcw

    CBSE Class 12th results announced: Trivandrum best performing district, Term 2 gets 70% weightage

    CBSE Result 2022: Class12th result announced; know how to check via Digi locker - adt

    CBSE Result 2022: Class 12th result announced; 92.7 pass percentage

    Recent Stories

    Anand Mahindra shares clip of Thar dangerous manoeuvre advises restraint watch gcw

    Anand Mahindra shares clip of Thar's 'dangerous manoeuvre', advises restraint

    football Despite transfer rumours Manchester United's Ten Hag awaits Cristiano Ronaldo's return snt

    Despite transfer rumours, Manchester United's Ten Hag awaits Cristiano Ronaldo's return

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Joining the Har Ghar Tiranga movement? Don't make these mistakes

    Joining the Har Ghar Tiranga movement? Don't make these mistakes

    Airlines must consult doctors before denying boarding to disabled passenger rules DGCA gcw

    Airlines must consult doctors before denying boarding to disabled passenger, rules DGCA

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon