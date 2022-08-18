Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRB Group D Phase 2 exam city slip to be released today; know how to check

    The RRB Group D Phase 2 exam will begin from August 26 to September 8, 2022. Registered candidates can access their RRB Group D Phase 2 exam city by logging into the RRB's official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

    RRB Group D Phase 2 city slip to be released today; know how to check
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

    The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the exam city slip for RRB Group D Phase 2 on Thursday, August 18. The RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam is scheduled from August 26 to September 8, 2022. Candidates can view their individual exam date, time, and location, once released via the official website. The board will also release the Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates on the RRB website. Candidates are encouraged to continue visiting the boards' official websites.

    The Phase 2 exam of the RRB Group D Exam will be held by North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata), and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).

    Know how to check the RRB Phase 2 exam city:

    1) Go to the official website of the RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in 

    2) Click on the 'To view city intimation slip' link

    3) Login with the required credentials, including registration number, password, and date of birth

    4) Check the exam date and city 

    Know when to download the RRB Group D Phase 2 admit card 2022:

    Students can download their admit cards four days before their exam. If the exam is scheduled for August 26, you can download your RRB Phase 2 Group D Admit Card on August 22, as per trends. 

    RRBs have already released the admit cards for the Phase 1 Exam on its websites. Candidates can get it from the official website.

    The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is holding an exam for Group D Level 1 Posts under CEN RRC- 01/2019, with over 1 lakh vacancies.

    Also Read: RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT admit card released; know how to download, other details

    Also Read: RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati schedule announced; know details here

    Also Read: IBPS RRB 2022: Registration process for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk, and SO posts ends today

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
