RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati schedule announced; know details here

The Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam dates for the Guwahati region. According to the official announcement, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will begin on August 10 and end on August 12, 2022. Candidates interested in the RRB NTPC CBT 2 revised dates for the Guwahati region should visit the official website, rrbguwahati.gov.in.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam in Guwahati was postponed due to major weather disruptions caused by landslides and floods. The Exam was previously slated from June 15 to June 16. Authorities postponed the Exam and stated that revised dates would be released shortly.

RRB Guwahati announces CBT 2 dates: "Due to significant communication interruptions brought on by landslides and floods, the second stage tests for CEN-01/2019 for RRB GUWAHATI, scheduled to take place from June 15 to June 17, 2022, were postponed. Now, the second stage CBT exams for the RRB GUWAHATI shortlisted applicants are provisionally scheduled for Level 5 on August 10, Level 2 on August 11, and Level 3 on August 12, according to the current circumstances." Candidates can review the entire notification by visiting the official website.

RRB CBT 2 admit cards for students who plan to take the upcoming Exam will be available soon on the official website. Candidates taking CBT 2 at various levels will receive separate admit cards for each Exam.

E-Call letters will be downloaded four days before the exam date mentioned in the Exam.

Candidates should be aware that Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be performed at the exam centre before entry into the exam hall. Candidates must bring their original Aadhaar card with them.

