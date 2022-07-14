Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati schedule announced; know details here

    Candidates interested in the RRB NTPC CBT 2 revised dates for the Guwahati region should visit the official website, rrbguwahati.gov.in.
     

    RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati schedule announced; know details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    The Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam dates for the Guwahati region. According to the official announcement, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will begin on August 10 and end on August 12, 2022. Candidates interested in the RRB NTPC CBT 2 revised dates for the Guwahati region should visit the official website, rrbguwahati.gov.in.

    RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam in Guwahati was postponed due to major weather disruptions caused by landslides and floods. The Exam was previously slated from June 15 to June 16. Authorities postponed the Exam and stated that revised dates would be released shortly.

    RRB Guwahati announces CBT 2 dates: "Due to significant communication interruptions brought on by landslides and floods, the second stage tests for CEN-01/2019 for RRB GUWAHATI, scheduled to take place from June 15 to June 17, 2022, were postponed. Now, the second stage CBT exams for the RRB GUWAHATI shortlisted applicants are provisionally scheduled for Level 5 on August 10, Level 2 on August 11, and Level 3 on August 12, according to the current circumstances." Candidates can review the entire notification by visiting the official website. 

    RRB CBT 2 admit cards for students who plan to take the upcoming Exam will be available soon on the official website. Candidates taking CBT 2 at various levels will receive separate admit cards for each Exam.

    E-Call letters will be downloaded four days before the exam date mentioned in the Exam.

    Candidates should be aware that Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be performed at the exam centre before entry into the exam hall. Candidates must bring their original Aadhaar card with them.

    Also Read: Manipur schools to remain closed till July 24 due to an increase in covid-19 cases

    Also Read: CUET UG 2022: Admit card to be released today; know details here

    Also Read: CBSE Class 10th, 12th result may 'take a month', UGC asks universities to change admission schedule


     

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 out; know how to download - adt

    TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 out; know how to download

    NEET 2022 Women candidates to get special discounts from Oyo details here gcw

    NEET 2022: Women candidates to get special discounts from Oyo

    TS LAWCET 2022: Deadline to submit forms extended till July 15; know details - adt

    TS LAWCET 2022: Deadline to submit forms extended till July 15; know details

    CUET UG 2022 Check out 5 preparation tips to ace the common entrance test gcw

    CUET 2022: Check out 5 preparation tips to ace the common entrance test

    ICAI likely to release CA Final Result 2022 on July 15 here s how to check gcw

    ICAI likely to release CA Final Result 2022 on July 15; here's how to check

    Recent Stories

    Aadhaar face authentication is here with new mobile app how to use it All about it gcw

    Aadhaar face authentication is here with new mobile app; All about it

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions - adt

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions

    Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor plays drug supplier from Bihar; later takes over Punjab RBA

    Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor plays drug supplier from Bihar; later takes over Punjab

    Nasal spray reduces Covid viral load by 94 per cent: Lancet study - adt

    Nasal spray reduces Covid viral load by 94 per cent: Lancet study

    Recent Videos

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon