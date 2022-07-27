RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT admit card released; know how to download, other details

Candidates who intend to take the RRB CBAT 2022 exam can view and download their admit cards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB CBAT Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates who intend to take the RRB CBAT 2022 exam can view and download their admit cards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB has also released the exam city, date intimation slips, and admit card. To access their admit card and exam city intimation slip, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth.

RRB will be recruiting for 35,208 Non-Technical Popular Categories and NTPC posts through this recruitment drive. RRB NTPC CBAT 2 admit cards have been released for candidates who qualified in the June 2022 CBAT 1 result. The RRB CBAT 2 will take place on July 30, 2022.

Know how to download the RRB NTPC CBAT 2 admit card:

1) Go to the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in

2) Click on the 'click here to log in to view and download your e-call letter for CBAT, exam city and date intimation slip.'

3) On a new login page, enter the registration number and DOB

4) And the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2022 will appear

5) Check the details and download it

6) Take a printout

Candidates taking the exam must bring their admit cards and other documents requested by the RRB. The RRB stated in its official notification: "Shortlisted candidates for CBAT must present the Vision Certificate in original in the prescribed format (available on RRB Websites) at the time of CBAT entry; otherwise, they will not be permitted to appear for the CBAT. Before entering the exam hall, candidates will be subjected to Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication. Candidates must bring their original Aadhaar card."

