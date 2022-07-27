Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT admit card released; know how to download, other details

    Candidates who intend to take the RRB CBAT 2022 exam can view and download their admit cards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
     

    RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT admit card released; know how to download, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

    RRB CBAT Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates who intend to take the RRB CBAT 2022 exam can view and download their admit cards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB has also released the exam city, date intimation slips, and admit card. To access their admit card and exam city intimation slip, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth. 

    RRB will be recruiting for 35,208 Non-Technical Popular Categories and NTPC posts through this recruitment drive. RRB NTPC CBAT 2 admit cards have been released for candidates who qualified in the June 2022 CBAT 1 result. The RRB CBAT 2 will take place on July 30, 2022.

    Know how to download the RRB NTPC CBAT 2 admit card: 
    1) Go to the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in
    2) Click on the 'click here to log in to view and download your e-call letter for CBAT, exam city and date intimation slip.'
    3) On a new login page, enter the registration number and DOB
    4) And the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2022 will appear 
    5) Check the details and download it
    6) Take a printout 

    Candidates taking the exam must bring their admit cards and other documents requested by the RRB. The RRB stated in its official notification: "Shortlisted candidates for CBAT must present the Vision Certificate in original in the prescribed format (available on RRB Websites) at the time of CBAT entry; otherwise, they will not be permitted to appear for the CBAT. Before entering the exam hall, candidates will be subjected to Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication. Candidates must bring their original Aadhaar card."

    Also Read: AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2022 released; know how to download

    Also Read: UPSSSC Lekhpal Main 2022 admit card released; know how to download, other details

    Also Read: MHT CET 2022: Admit card released; know how to download, other details

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OJEE 2022 results to be declared today know time how to download marksheet and more gcw

    OJEE 2022 results to be declared today; know time, how to download marksheet and more

    MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2022 Class 10 Class 12 results out here s how to check scores gcw

    MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2022: Class 10, Class 12 results out; here's how to check scores

    TS LAWCET 2022: Answer key released; know important dates, other details here - adt

    TS LAWCET 2022: Answer key released; know important dates, other details here

    AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2022 released; know how to download - adt

    AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2022 released; know how to download

    Karnataka CET 2022 results to be declared on July 30 here s all you need to know gcw

    Karnataka CET 2022 results to be declared on July 30; here's all you need to know

    Recent Stories

    From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary 7 motivational quotes by former President to inspire you gcw

    APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: 7 motivational quotes by former President to inspire you

    Is BTS singer Jimin dating South Korean Actress Song Da-eun? Here's what we know RBA

    Is BTS singer Jimin dating South Korean Actress Song Da-eun? Here's what we know

    OJEE 2022 results to be declared today know time how to download marksheet and more gcw

    OJEE 2022 results to be declared today; know time, how to download marksheet and more

    Why did Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani break up? What ended their 6-years romantic relationship? Reason is out RBA

    Why did Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani break up? What ended their 6-years romantic relationship? Reason is out

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon