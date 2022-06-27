Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IBPS RRB 2022: Registration process for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk, and SO posts ends today

    IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 is currently underway for PO, clerk, and so positions, with over 8000 vacancies available. Interested candidates can apply on ibps.in until today.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 6:08 PM IST

    Registrations for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, Regional Rural Banks, and IBPS RRBs for 2022 will end on Monday, June 27. IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 is currently underway for PO, clerk, and so positions, with over 8000 vacancies available. Interested candidates can apply on ibps.in until today.

    Candidates who apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment will be required to pay an application fee. The application fee for reserved category candidates (SC/ST/PWBD) is Rs 17, while the fee for others is Rs 850. Check out the steps for filling out the form below.

    Here's how to apply IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022:
    1) Visit the official website, ibps.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the CRP RRBs-XI link
    3) Click on the link against the preferred post
    4) On the new login page, register using the required credentials
    5) Now log in using the generated credentials registration number and password
    6) IBPS RRB 2022 form would be on the screen
    7) Key in the details with the required information
    8) Upload your documentation and make the payment 
    9) Submit and take a printout for future need

    Because the application process is complete, the Pre-Exam Training (PET) will be held by IBPS from July 18 to July 23, 2022. The IBPS RRB 2022 preliminary exam will be held in August, with the preliminary results expected in September. Exam dates and results will be posted on the official website.

    IBPS conducts the hiring process in stages, including preliminary exams, main exams, and an interview round. To be considered for the available positions, candidates must pass all three rounds of the selection process.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 6:08 PM IST
