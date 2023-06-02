Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RBSE 10th Result 2023 declared: Check Rajasthan Board exam result here

    Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla announcement of the results, which saw a total of 90.49 per cent of students passing the board examination.

    RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Check Rajasthan Board 10th Result here
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    The much-awaited results the Rajasthan Board 10th examination are out. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Friday released the results for the Class 10 examinations. Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla announcement of the results of the Class 10 board examination.

    More than 10 lakh candidates appeared for the Rajasthan Board 10th examination this year. 

    Steps to get Rajasthan Board 10th Result Marksheet

    Step 1: Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Step 2: Click on Secondary Result. Enter your roll number and click on submit.

    Step 3: The result will open on your screen

    'Step 4: Students can download their online mark sheet from here.

    Girls have outperformed in the board examination of class 10th this year. While the girls' pass percentage is 91.3 per cent, the boys' pass percentage is 89.78 per cent. The overall pass percentage for RBSE class 10th is 90.49 per cent.

    Let's see how this year's pass percentage is in comparison to the previous academic years:

    2022: 82.8 per cent

    2021: 99.56 per cent

    2020: 80.64 per cent

    2019: 79.85 per cent

    2018: 79.86 per cent

    A total of 1,041,373 students appeared for the RBSE Class 10th exams 2023 out of the total registered candidates of 1,066,270 for the exam. Among them, 942,360 candidates have successfully passed. The RBSE class 10th examination had to be rescheduled twice. The exam, which was supposed to take place on April 3, was shifted to April 4, and the second time, the exam scheduled for April 11 was postponed to April 13. Students who are dissatisfied with their Rajasthan board exam results have the option to request a re-evaluation. To initiate the re-evaluation process, students need to visit the official website of the Rajasthan board and submit the necessary fee. The outcomes of the re-evaluation will be declared in the final week of July 2023, providing students with the chance to have their marks reassessed.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
