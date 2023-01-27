Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: When, where and how to watch the event live?

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be conducted today (January 27) at 11 am at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The entire session will be telecast live on Doordarshan.

Every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts Pariksha Pe Charcha to engage with educators, parents, and children. Today, January 27, at 11 a.m., Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will take place at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Doordarshan will broadcast the full session live.

This year, a record number of 38 lakh students signed up to take part in "Pariksha Pe Charcha," an annual meeting between students and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss concerns connected to test stress.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan claims that registrations are at least 15 lakhs more than they were the previous year. The sixth iteration of the interaction is slated to take place on January 27 in the national capital's Talkatora Indoor stadium.

"This year, more than 38 lakh students enrolled for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), of whom more than 16 lakh are from state boards. This is more than twice as many registrations as there were for PPC 2022 (15.73 lakh). 155 countries have submitted registrations," Pradhan stated.

The minister reported that 20 lakh queries had been submitted, and NCERT has narrowed them down into categories such as family pressure, stress management, avoiding unfair practises, maintaining physical fitness, and job choice.

Doordarshan will stream Pariksha Pe Charcha live on DD National, DD News, and DD India. The interaction programme will also be broadcast live on radio stations (All India Radio Medium Wave and All India Radio FM Channel), and it will be streamed live online on the websites of the PMO and the Ministry of Education (MoE), as well as on Doordarshan, MyGov.in, the MoE's YouTube channel, Facebook Live, and Swayamprabha.