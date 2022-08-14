Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OJEE Counselling 2022: Deadline to register for 2nd special OJEE ends today; know how to apply

    Following candidate requests, the authorities extended the deadline for submitting OJEE Counselling 2022 applications. Candidates who have yet to apply for the 2nd special OJEE can do so until today evening at ojee.nic.in. 

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 14, 2022, 4:58 PM IST

    The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE Counselling 2022, registrations will close on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Candidates who have yet to apply for the 2nd special OJEE can do so until today evening at ojee.nic.in. 

    After receiving candidate requests, the authorities extended the deadline for submitting OJEE Counselling 2022 applications. Please note that the fee payment window remains open while the second special OJEE registration ends on Sunday.

    If someone cannot pay the fees, they have until 10 pm on August 16, 2022, to do so. "In view of requests received from various quarters, the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under 2nd / Special OJEE, 2022, which was originally notified as 07.08.2022, is hereby extended up to 14.08.2022, and the last date for fee payment is extended up to 16.08.2022 (10.00 pm)," according to the official notice.

    Know how to apply for OJEE Counselling 2022:
    1) Visit the official website, ojee.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'Registrations for 2nd/special OJEE' link on the homepage
    3) On a new page, key in your login id and password
    4) Key in the required details and make payment of the application fees
    5) The OJEE Counselling 2022 registrations will be completed
    6) Submit the form, make a note and print a copy 

    OJEE Counselling 2022 result for 2nd/special OJEE will also be released shortly. As of now, due to an extension of registration dates, the seat allotment result date is not known. However, once the exam conducting body updates it, check the official website for more updates.
     

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2022, 4:58 PM IST
    Video Icon