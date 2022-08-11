Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Advanced 2022: Deadline for registration process ends today; know exam date, paper pattern here

    The application fee is Rs 2,800 for general category students and Rs 1,400 for reserved category students. Candidates can apply on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, by logging in with their user ID and password.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

    The application process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 will end on Wednesday, August 11. The official announcement says the JEE Advanced application process will close today at 5 pm. The application fee for general category students is Rs 2,800, while the fee for reserved category students is Rs 1,400.

    Candidates can apply using their user ID and password on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The following documents need to be uploaded while applying for the JEE Advance 2022, class 10 pass certificate or birth certificate, class 12 mark sheet, caste certificate, if any, PwD certificate, scribe request letter, if required, and gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names do not match those on their class 10 or birth certificate.

    To apply for JEE Advanced 2022, they must complete the following steps. Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, and complete the registration process by entering the necessary information. After paying the non-refundable application fee, submit the application form. Download and print the confirmation page.

    The exam will be held on August 28, and the paper pattern for JEE Advanced 2022 is that there will be two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The duration of each paper will be of three hours. The JEE Advanced 2022 question paper will include multiple-choice questions with a single answer, questions with multiple answers, questions with numerical values, and questions of the matching type.

    The question papers will be available in both English and Hindi. Candidates can switch between languages at any time during the exam. For more information on JEE Advanced, please visit jeeadv.ac.in.
     

    Also read: JEE Main 2022: JEE Advanced cut-off score rises for general; lowers for other categories

    Also read: JEE Mains Result 2022: Session 2 result out, rank cards released; know how to check them

    Also read: JEE Advanced 2022: Know list of documents required to apply for IIT exam, how to apply & more

