    OJEE 2022: Second round registration underway; know details here

    The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) is holding the Special OJEE 2022 for admissions in various courses offered by private and government medical, engineering, and management colleges in Odisha, including BTech, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), MBA, MCA, B Pharm, and M Pharm.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 5:08 PM IST

    The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 round two or special round registration is underway. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) is holding the Special OJEE 2022 for admissions in various courses offered by private and government medical, engineering, and management colleges in Odisha, including BTech, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), MBA, MCA, B Pharm, and M Pharm. Eligible candidates can register for OJEE round 2 at the official website, ojee.nic.in.

    The OJEE round 2 special exam 2022 is scheduled to be held in the final week of August or the first week of September 2022. The OJEE 2022 second round result will be used for seat allotment on seats left over from the OJEE 2022 first phase counselling. "In response to requests from various quarters, the deadline for submitting online application forms for all courses under OJEE, 2022, round two or special round, which was originally notified as August 7, 2022, is hereby extended up to August 14, 2022, and the deadline for fee payment is extended up to August 16, 2022 (by 10 p.m.)," OJEEC said in a statement.

    Know the important dates of the OJEE 2022 application form:
    1) Deadline to submit the application form - August 14, 2022
    2) The Last date to make fee payment - August 16, 2022
    3) OJEE 2022 round 2, special exam date - Last week of August or first week of September 2022

    Know the sections required to fill in OJEE 2022 application form: 
    1) Applicant details
    2) Courses to apply
    3) Qualification details
    4) Contact details
    5) Exam centre details
    6) Required documents, images

    Know how to apply for Odisha OJEE 2022 Round 2:
    1) Go to the official website, ojee.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'Registration for 2nd/ Special OJEE 2022' link on the homepage
    3) Key in your login credentials
    4) Complete the application form and check the details
    5) Upload the needed documents
    6) Make the payment and submit the form
    7) Download and take a printout

    Also Read: OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here

    Also Read: OJEE 2022: Admit card released; here's how to download

    Also Read: OJEE Exam 2022: Final schedule released; know details here


     

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2022, 5:11 PM IST
