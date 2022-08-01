OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here

Candidates who wish to take the OJEE round 2 exams can register on the official website, ojee.nic.in.

Registration for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 special round will begin on Monday, August 1. The Odisha JEE special round examination 2022 will be held for admissions into various courses such as BTech, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), MBA, MCA, B Pharm, and M Pharm offered by private and government medical, engineering, and management colleges in Odisha.

Candidates who wish to take the OJEE round 2 exams can register on the official website, ojee.nic.in. The application deadline for the entrance exam is August 7, 2022. (upto 11 pm). The OJEE round 2 special exams 2022 will take place in the final week of August or the first week of September 2022.

Candidates should know that the results of the OJEE 2022 second round will be used to fill the vacant seats left over from the OJEE 2022 first phase counselling, scheduled for August 10. "The results (ranks) of the 2nd / Special OJEE shall be utilised for allotment only for the unfilled seats left over after the 1st phase counselling," the official announcement states.

Know how to apply for Odisha OJEE 2022 round 2:

1) Go to the official website, ojee.nic.in

2) Click on the round 2 OJEE 2022 registration link on the homepage

3) Key in your login credentials

4) Complete the form and upload the documents

5) Make the payment and submit

6) Download and take a printout

Know about the exam pattern OJEE 2022 round 2:

1) BTech - 60 questions, 1-hour duration

(Chemistry - 20, Physics - 20, Mathematics - 20)

2) LE - Tech (diploma) - 60 questions, 1-hour duration

(Engineering Math - 20, Basic Electrical and Electronics Engineering- 20, Engineering Mechanics - 20)

3) LE Tech (BSc /+3Sc ) - 60 questions, 1 hour duration

(Mathematics - 30, Physics -15, Chemistry -15)

4) MCA - 60 questions, 1-hour duration

(Mathematics -30 and Computer Awareness–30)

5) MBA - 60 questions, 1-hour duration

(Quantitative Techniques - 15, Analytical & Logical Reasoning - 15, General Awareness & Business Fundamentals - 15, Verbal reasoning and Comprehension - 15)

6) B Pharm - 60 questions, 1-hour duration

(Physics - 20, Mathematics - 20, Chemistry - 20, Biology - 20) Either PCB or PCM must be attempted by the candidates.

7) M Pharm - 60 questions from B. Pharm course, 1-hour duration

