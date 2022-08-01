Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here

    Candidates who wish to take the OJEE round 2 exams can register on the official website, ojee.nic.in.

    OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    Registration for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 special round will begin on Monday, August 1. The Odisha JEE special round examination 2022 will be held for admissions into various courses such as BTech, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), MBA, MCA, B Pharm, and M Pharm offered by private and government medical, engineering, and management colleges in Odisha.

    Candidates who wish to take the OJEE round 2 exams can register on the official website, ojee.nic.in. The application deadline for the entrance exam is August 7, 2022. (upto 11 pm). The OJEE round 2 special exams 2022 will take place in the final week of August or the first week of September 2022.

    Candidates should know that the results of the OJEE 2022 second round will be used to fill the vacant seats left over from the OJEE 2022 first phase counselling, scheduled for August 10. "The results (ranks) of the 2nd / Special OJEE shall be utilised for allotment only for the unfilled seats left over after the 1st phase counselling," the official announcement states.

    Know how to apply for Odisha OJEE 2022 round 2:
    1) Go to the official website, ojee.nic.in
    2) Click on the round 2 OJEE 2022 registration link on the homepage
    3) Key in your login credentials
    4) Complete the form and upload the documents
    5) Make the payment and submit
    6) Download and take a printout

    Know about the exam pattern OJEE 2022 round 2: 
    1) BTech - 60 questions, 1-hour duration 
    (Chemistry - 20, Physics - 20, Mathematics - 20)
    2) LE - Tech (diploma) - 60 questions, 1-hour duration
    (Engineering Math - 20, Basic Electrical and Electronics Engineering- 20, Engineering Mechanics - 20)
    3) LE Tech (BSc /+3Sc ) - 60 questions, 1 hour duration
    (Mathematics - 30, Physics -15, Chemistry -15)
    4) MCA - 60 questions, 1-hour duration
    (Mathematics -30 and Computer Awareness–30)
    5) MBA - 60 questions, 1-hour duration
    (Quantitative Techniques - 15, Analytical & Logical Reasoning - 15, General Awareness & Business Fundamentals - 15, Verbal reasoning and Comprehension - 15) 
    6) B Pharm - 60 questions, 1-hour duration
    (Physics - 20, Mathematics - 20, Chemistry - 20, Biology - 20) Either PCB or PCM must be attempted by the candidates.
    7) M Pharm - 60 questions from B. Pharm course, 1-hour duration

    Also Read: OJEE 2022 results declared today; here's how to download marksheet and more

    Also Read: OJEE 2022: Admit card released; here's how to download

    Also Read: OJEE Exam 2022: Final schedule released; know details here

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Factcheck NTA has NOT postponed UGC NET examination

    Factcheck: NTA has NOT postponed UGC NET examination

    NITTT 2022: National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training result declared; know how to check - adt

    NITTT 2022: National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training result declared; know how to check

    CUET UG 2022 admit card Phase 2 expected today here s how to download it gcw

    CUET UG 2022 admit card Phase 2 expected today; here's how to download it

    KCET 2022: Girls outperform boys in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test - adt

    KCET 2022: Girls outperform boys in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test

    KCET 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test results announced; know websites, toppers here - adt

    KCET 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test results announced; know websites, toppers here

    Recent Stories

    Pencil maggi has become costlier 6 year old girl s letter to PM Modi goes viral gcw

    'Pencil, maggi has become costlier': 6-year-old girl's letter to PM Modi goes viral

    Good news for Singham fans; Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn are all set for the biggest cop film even; report RBA

    Good news for Singham fans; Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn are all set for the biggest cop film even; report

    OnePlus 10T 5G How and when to watch launch event Know expected specs price of upcoming phone gcw

    OnePlus 10T 5G: How and when to watch launch event? Know expected specs, price of upcoming phone

    Factcheck NTA has NOT postponed UGC NET examination

    Factcheck: NTA has NOT postponed UGC NET examination

    Cute Video: Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur's dog enjoy 'Waat Laga Denge' song RBA

    Cute Video Alert: Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur's dog enjoy 'Waat Laga Denge' song

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon