NTA to announce CUET UG Results by September 15: UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar

Chairman of the University Grants Commission, M. Jagadesh Kumar, on Friday announced the date for the Common University Entrance Test Result 2022, CUET Result. The Chairman has tweeted that the announcement of the CUET UG Result 2022 will be made on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, by September 15, 2022.

M. Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, "NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by September 15 or, if possible, a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on the CUET-UG score, http://nta.ac.in."

Over 12 lakh students are waiting for the CUET Result 2022. The CUET UG Answer Keys have already been made available online, and candidates have until September 10, 2022, to file any objections.

All candidates should keep their CUET Admit Card 2022 handy as it will be required to check these CUET UG Result 2022. In addition, NTA is expected to release the CUET Result 2022 ahead of schedule, as it did for NEET and JEE Main this year. More information, however, will be revealed later. So, check the official website for more details on CUET Result 2022.

