CUET UG 2022: NTA to release answer key today, here's how to download; Results likely on Sept 13

Before NTA releases the CUET Results, it would be releasing the Answer Keys for the various phases it has conducted. Students would be given an opportunity to go through the question papers, their response sheets and compare the answer keys and also raise objections, if any.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 today. The provisional answer key can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website-cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates will have a chance to voice concerns about the answer key. After taking into account the mentioned complaints, a final answer key will be created. The final answer key will serve as the foundation for the final result.

As per the latest reports, NTA is expected to release the CUET UG Answer key on September 7, 2022. Based on this date, the CUET 2022 result is expected to be declared by September 13 or 14, 2022.

Here's how to check and download answer key

Step 1- Go to the official website-cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2-Tap on the ‘CUET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key Download’ link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3- Fill login credentials such as roll number, date of birth etc and press submit on the login page.

Step 4-The CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5-Download and take a print out of your CUET UG answer key for further use and references.

The computer-based test (CBT) method for the CUET entrance test was used from July 15 to August 30 and consisted of two sessions. After the objection period for the provisional answer key has expired, the CUET 2022 final answer key will be made available.

Candidates may appeal to any anomalies they find with the answers given in the CUET answer key 2022 by paying Rs. 200 per question up till the objection window is open. CUET 2022 exam for UG admissions was conducted in six phases. Phase 6 of the CUET exam concluded on August 30, 2022. Around 14.9 lakh students appeared for the common university entrance exam, CUET.

