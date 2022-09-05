CUET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key on September 6, results next week; Here's how to check

The National Testing Agency is likely to release the answer keys for the CUET (UG) on September 6. The candidates will be able to check the answer key from the official website– cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer keys for the Common Universities Entrance Test (UG) on September 6. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key from the official website– cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in. CUET UG Result 2022 is expected by September 13 or 14, 2022. However, no official announcement has been made yet. On the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, the CUET 2022 answer key and results will be posted as soon as they are made public.

On August 30, 2022, the CUET (UG)-2022 phase six examination came to an end. Almost 14.9 lakh applicants took the CUET, the universal university entrance test.

Here's how to check the answer key 2022

Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in, the website's official page.

The "Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022" link is on the webpage.

Type your login information, which includes your application number, birthdate, and security pin.

The screen will show your CUET UG Answer Key.

Take a hardcopy of the CUET Answer Key after downloading it for your records.

Students may object to the answer key, and NTA will consider all concerns before releasing the final answer key. On September 13 and 14, the findings are anticipated to be released.

Beginning on July 15 and lasting until phase VI, which ended on August 30, was CUET (UG) phase I. For the CUET (UG)-2022, over 14.9 lakh students registered. It was a computer-based test with three portions, the first two of which were for language competency (IA and IB). Section II includes subject-specific information, and Section III includes awareness and broad knowledge. For each incorrect response, one mark was subtracted from the final score in the exam.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities and 19 private universities participated in the debut of CUET(UG) for the academic session of 2022-23.