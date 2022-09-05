Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key on September 6, results next week; Here's how to check

    The National Testing Agency is likely to release the answer keys for the CUET (UG) on September 6. The candidates will be able to check the answer key from the official website– cuet.samarth.ac.in

    CUET UG 2022 NTA likely to release answer key on September 6 results next week Here s how to check gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 3:21 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer keys for the Common Universities Entrance Test (UG) on September 6. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key from the official website– cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.  CUET UG Result 2022 is expected by September 13 or 14, 2022. However, no official announcement has been made yet. On the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, the CUET 2022 answer key and results will be posted as soon as they are made public.

    On August 30, 2022, the CUET (UG)-2022 phase six examination came to an end. Almost 14.9 lakh applicants took the CUET, the universal university entrance test.

    Here's how to check the answer key 2022

    • Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in, the website's official page.
    • The "Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022" link is on the webpage.
    • Type your login information, which includes your application number, birthdate, and security pin.
    • The screen will show your CUET UG Answer Key.
    • Take a hardcopy of the CUET Answer Key after downloading it for your records.

    Students may object to the answer key, and NTA will consider all concerns before releasing the final answer key. On September 13 and 14, the findings are anticipated to be released.

    Beginning on July 15 and lasting until phase VI, which ended on August 30, was CUET (UG) phase I. For the CUET (UG)-2022, over 14.9 lakh students registered. It was a computer-based test with three portions, the first two of which were for language competency (IA and IB). Section II includes subject-specific information, and Section III includes awareness and broad knowledge. For each incorrect response, one mark was subtracted from the final score in the exam.

    A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities and 19 private universities participated in the debut of CUET(UG) for the academic session of 2022-23.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AP ECET 2022: APSCHE announces ECET Counselling schedule; registrations begin on September 6 - adt

    AP ECET 2022: APSCHE announces ECET Counselling schedule; registrations begin on September 6

    AP TET 2022: Result likely to be declared on September 26; details here - adt

    AP TET 2022: Result likely to be declared on September 26; details here

    JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to object - adt

    JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to object

    New Madhya Pradesh school policy mandates one 'bag-less' day for students

    New Madhya Pradesh school policy mandates one 'bag-less' day for students

    IIT Delhi slashes tuition fee of new MTech batch by 30 per cent

    IIT-Delhi slashes tuition fee of new MTech batch by 30 per cent

    Recent Stories

    PHOTOS The new Central Vista Avenue is ready

    PHOTOS: The new Central Vista Avenue is ready

    AP ECET 2022: APSCHE announces ECET Counselling schedule; registrations begin on September 6 - adt

    AP ECET 2022: APSCHE announces ECET Counselling schedule; registrations begin on September 6

    Onam 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara to Kavya Madhavan; 9 actresses flaunt Kasavu sarees RBA

    Onam 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara to Kavya Madhavan; 9 actresses flaunt Kasavu sarees

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to be unveiled during iPhone 14 event details here gcw

    AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to be unveiled during iPhone 14 event?

    Tara Sutaria shares cleavage revealing SEXY photos in bralette drb

    Tara Sutaria shares cleavage revealing SEXY photos in bralette

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon