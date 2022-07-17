NEET UG 2022: Exam today; know important guidelines, other details here

Candidates must report to their respective examination halls by 1:30 pm, or they will be denied entry.

The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 will be held on Sunday in 497 cities across the country on Sunday. Between 2 pm and 5:20 pm, the exam will be held in a single shift and offline mode, using OMR sheets. Know a few guidelines before your exam begins

Five guidelines:

1) Candidates taking the NEET exam must download the admit card and bring it (at least two copies) to the exam hall, along with a passport-sized photograph for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at the given centre. The admit card has four pages, including centre information and a self-declaration form for Covid-19, a postcard-sized photograph, important instructions for candidates, and a Covid-19 advisory for candidates.

2) All candidates must have a government-issued photo identification card. PAN card/ driving license/ Voter ID/ 12th class board admit or registration card/ passport/ aadhar card/ E-Aadhaar/ ration card/photocopies of LDs, even if attested; however, scanned photos of IDs in mobile phones will not be accepted.

3) Candidates must report to their respective examination halls by 1:30 pm, or they will be denied entry. Seating will be available by 1:15 pm. All instructions will be given between 1:20 pm and 1:45 pm. After finishing the test, candidates must hand over the OMR sheet, both original and office copy, to the invigilator and keep only the test booklet.

4) Personal, transparent water bottle, photograph, hand sanitiser, and admit card with self-declaration are all permitted inside the examination hall. Items not included are bits of paper, a pencil box, a plastic pouch, a calculator, a writing pad, pen drives, an eraser, a wallet, handbags, a belt, a cap, and food. Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, and earphones will not be included.

5) All candidates must adhere to the Covid-linked guidelines. The use of N-95 masks is required. At the examination centres, the social distance must also be maintained.

