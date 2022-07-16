Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET UG 2022: Exam on July17; Know what is allowed, what is not allowed; Details here

    The NTA has issued a warning to students taking the NEET 2022 test. The agency has published exam day recommendations for applicants to bear in mind while appearing for the NEET UG test tomorrow in a notification posted on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Students can continue reading to learn what is and is not permitted on exam day.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 16, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 Exam, is set to take place tomorrow, July 17, 2022. Over 18 lakh students are expected to take this entrance test in order to get admission to the best medical schools, colleges, and universities in India. The National Testing Agency will administer NEET 2022. The NTA has issued a warning to students taking the NEET 2022 test. The agency has published exam day recommendations for applicants to bear in mind while appearing for the NEET UG test tomorrow in a notification posted on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Students can continue reading to learn what is and is not permitted on exam day.

    On July 12, 2022, NTA distributed NEET UG 2022 admission cards to candidates at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are urged to print their admit cards and bring them with them to their respective test centres. 

    Also Read | CUET 2022: Check out 5 preparation tips to ace the common entrance test

    NEET UG 2022 - What is permitted?

    • Candidates are permitted to bring a personal water bottle that is clear in nature.
    • Passport-sized picture or supplementary photo for the attendance sheet
    • Hand sanitizer in a 50 mL bottle
    • The admit card for NEET UG 2022, as well as the self-declaration and undertaking form
    • To write the exam, use a blue or black ballpoint pen.

    NEET UG 2022 - What is not permitted?

    • Mobile phones, Bluetooth, microphones, calculators, smart watches, and other electronic devices are not permitted.
    • Aside from the admission card, no printed material is permitted in the test hall.
    • NTA also prohibits the use of any edibles in the exam hall.
    • Candidates are advised not to wear heavy decorations, jewellery, or valuable goods to the NEET 2022 exam venue. 

    Also Read | NEET 2022: 5 tips to prepare better for medical entrance exam last minute

    Candidates must observe COVID-19 safety measures such as wearing a face mask, keeping social distance, and any other requirements that are enforced at the individual exam centres, according to the warning released by NTA. NEET 2022 will take place tomorrow, July 17, 2022, for two hours and twenty minutes.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2022, 1:03 PM IST
