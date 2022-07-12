Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET UG 2022: NTA releases NEET admit card; here's how to download it

    "The candidates are required to download their NEET (UG) - 2022 Admit Card (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ beginning 12 July 2022 (11:30 A.M. onwards) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," NTA stated in an official notification.

    NEET UG 2022 NTA to release NEET admit card here s how to download it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA)has released the admission card for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on July 12. According to the official notice, aspirants can get the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card beginning at 11:30 a.m. on July 12 via the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

    "The candidates are required to download their NEET (UG) - 2022 Admit Card (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ beginning 12 July 2022 (11:30 A.M. onwards) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," NTA stated in an official notification. The NEET UG 2022 test will be held on July 17, 2022, according to the NEET 2022 Academic Calendar. The test will be held at various centres in 497 cities throughout the country and 14 places outside of India. The test will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

    Also Read | NEET UG 2022: From dress code to documents required for exam day; know it all here

    Here's how to download the admit card

    • NEET NTA's official website may be found at neet.nta.nic.in.
    • On the webpage, click the "Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card" option.
    • You will be sent to a new page.
    • Enter your login information, such as your application number and date of birth.
    • The screen will display your NEET UG 2022 Admit Card.

    Urdu, English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam will be among the 13 languages used in the NEET (UG) 2022. Candidates are urged to check the NTA's official websites (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/) for the most recent changes.

    Also Read | CUET UG 2022: NTA likely to release exam city slips from today, admit cards to be out soon

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUET UG 2022: Admit card to be released today; know details here - adt

    CUET UG 2022: Admit card to be released today; know details here

    SLAT 2022 Symbiosis University to announce results today know time and how to check scores gcw

    SLAT 2022: Symbiosis University to announce results today; know time and how to check scores

    NEET UG 2022: Admit card to be released on July 12; know time, other details - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Admit card to be released on July 12; know time, other details

    TS PGCET 2022: Deadline to apply without late fee extended; know details here -adt

    TS PGCET 2022: Deadline to apply without late fee extended; know details here

    JEE-Main Session 1 results announced: 14 get perfect score, maximum from Telangana - adt

    JEE-Main Session 1 results announced: 14 get perfect score, maximum from Telangana

    Recent Stories

    Romantic videos and pictures: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share US trip memories; fans shouldn't miss it RBA

    Romantic videos and pictures: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share US trip memories; fans shouldn't miss it

    Rattled by protests, Chinese regulators to repay bank depositors

    Rattled by protests, Chinese regulators to repay bank depositors

    Pakistani reporter slaps boy while speaking on camera; video goes viral - gps

    Pakistani reporter slaps boy while speaking on camera; video goes viral

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, 1st/The Oval ODI: Virat Kohli doubtful after groin strain, 3 likely candidates to replace him-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, 1st ODI: Kohli doubtful after groin strain, 3 likely candidates to replace him

    Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 5-Chris Hemsworth's film earns Rs 73 crore in India RBA

    Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 5-Chris Hemsworth's film earns Rs 73 crore in India

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon