NEET UG 2022: NTA releases NEET admit card; here's how to download it

"The candidates are required to download their NEET (UG) - 2022 Admit Card (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ beginning 12 July 2022 (11:30 A.M. onwards) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," NTA stated in an official notification.

The National Testing Agency (NTA)has released the admission card for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on July 12. According to the official notice, aspirants can get the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card beginning at 11:30 a.m. on July 12 via the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

"The candidates are required to download their NEET (UG) - 2022 Admit Card (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ beginning 12 July 2022 (11:30 A.M. onwards) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," NTA stated in an official notification. The NEET UG 2022 test will be held on July 17, 2022, according to the NEET 2022 Academic Calendar. The test will be held at various centres in 497 cities throughout the country and 14 places outside of India. The test will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

Also Read | NEET UG 2022: From dress code to documents required for exam day; know it all here

Here's how to download the admit card

NEET NTA's official website may be found at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the webpage, click the "Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card" option.

You will be sent to a new page.

Enter your login information, such as your application number and date of birth.

The screen will display your NEET UG 2022 Admit Card.

Urdu, English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam will be among the 13 languages used in the NEET (UG) 2022. Candidates are urged to check the NTA's official websites (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/) for the most recent changes.

Also Read | CUET UG 2022: NTA likely to release exam city slips from today, admit cards to be out soon