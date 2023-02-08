NEET PG 2023: NBE to reopen registration window on February 9; check NEET PG, MDS schedule here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will reopen the NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023 registration windows from tomorrow, February 9. The registration period will conclude on February 12, 2023. Interested candidates can submit their registration online at natboard.edu.in.

National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET PG 2023, registration will commence on Thursday, February 9. The Union Health Ministry has changed the NEET PG and NEET MDS internship dates; thus, the application procedure for both courses will be restarted. Candidates who wish to apply for the NEET PG and MDS courses should visit the official website of NBE.

The internship deadline for NEET PG 2023 was revised on Tuesday, along with the deadline for NEET MDS. Following the NBE announcement, the NEET PG internship cut-off date has been changed to August 11, 2023, while the NEET MDS internship cut-off date has been changed to July 31, 2023.

The NEET PG 2023 application window will reopen on February 9, 2023, at 3:00 pm. While the application window for NEET MDS 2023 will reopen on February 10 at 3:00 pm. The application period will end on February 12, 2023, at 11:55 pm.

NEET 2023: know the entire schedule

1) NEET PG 2023 - February 9, 2023, to February 12, 2023 (registration window), August 11, 2023 (internship cut off)

2) NEET MDS 2023 - February 10, 2023, to February 12, 2023 (registration window), June 30, 2023 (internship cut off)

Aspirants are demanding a postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exam schedule. Various bodies and doctors request that the exam be postponed by one to two months. However, neither the NBE nor the Health Ministry has released a circular saying that the exam date should be changed. The NEET PG 2023 test will be held on March 5, 2023.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Twenty candidates score perfect 100 percentile in January edition; know toppers here

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Registration process to commence from February 7; know key dates, other details

Also Read: HBSE 2023: BSEH releases revised date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exam; check Haryana Board schedule here