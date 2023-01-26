Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET PG 2023: Registration deadline ends on January 27; correction window to open on January 30

    NEET PG 2023: Candidates interested in applying for NEET PG should register on the official website natboard.edu.in before the deadline ends. After registration ends, the application edit window will open on January 30 and close on February 3, 2023. 

    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 6:56 PM IST

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE, will close registration for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test for Postgraduate Courses, NEET PG 2023, on Friday, January 27, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for NEET PG should register on the official website natboard.edu.in before the deadline ends.

    Following the NBE notice, "Application forms, once submitted, cannot be withdrawn. The fee shall neither be carried forward to a future date nor refunded under any circumstances. Any claim for refund, adjustment, or carrying forward of the Application fee will not be entertained."

    NEET PG 2023: know the steps to apply 
    1) Navigate to the official website at natboard.edu.in
    2) Click on the NEET PG 2023 tab and click on the application link
    3) Enter the required details and submit
    4) Fill out the form and make your payment 
    5) Submit the form and download it for further need

    After registration ends, the edit window will open on January 30 and close on February 3, 2023. The admit card will be available on February 27, 2023, and the exam date has already been announced. On March 5, 2023, the NEET PG 2023 exam will be held.

    The examination fee is Rs 4250 for general, OBC, and EWS candidates and Rs 3250 for SC, ST, and PWD candidates. For the latest information and more details, visit the official website.

