NEET PG 2023: Application correction window opens today; know what can be edited, steps to make changes

NEET PG 2023: The NEET PG 2023 edit window will open on January 30, 2023, and close on February 3, 2023. On February 27, 2023, the admit cards will be distributed. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has also said that the results will be available by March 31, 2023.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will open the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate, NEET PG 2023 application correction window on Monday, January 30, 2023. All registered candidates who have already registered but wish to modify their applications can do so by visiting the official website at nbe.edu.in.

The edit window will open on January 30 and close on February 3, 2023. Candidates should note that they can change any information or documents except their name, nationality, email, mobile number, and test city.

Registration for the NEET PG 2023 Exam has been closed. The admit cards will be out on February 27, 2023. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has also said that the results will be available by March 31, 2023.

NEET PG 2023: know the steps to make changes

1) Navigate to the website, nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

2) Select the 'NEET PG 2023' link

3) To log in, enter your login information

4) Candidates must edit the application form by clicking on the edit button

5) After making the necessary changes, candidates can submit the 'NEET PG 2023 application form

6) Save the confirmation page

7) Candidates should keep a hard copy for future need

NEET PG 2023: know the schedule

1) January 30 to February 3, 2023 - NEET PG application form editing window opens

2) February 14 to 17, 2023 - Final editing window for correcting wrong images

3) February 27, 2023 - NEET PG admit card to be declared

4) March 5, 2023 - NEET PG 2023 Exam timetable

5) March 31, 2023 - NEET PG 2023 result announcement

