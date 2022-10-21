NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court extends deadline for PG medical admissions till November 25

The deadline was extended by a bench comprised of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli. They claimed that the NMC's explanation was 'true.' This is consistent with the NMC's request for an extension, as the commission cannot conduct PG medical admissions after May 31 due to a Supreme Court order issued in 2016.

The Supreme Court of India has granted permission to the National Medical Commission, NMC, to extend the deadline for NEET PG admissions. The NMC now has until November 25 to finish the admission process for postgraduate or PG students.

A bench comprised of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli decided to extend the deadline on Friday, October 21, 2022. They stated that the NMC's explanation is 'authentic.' This is consistent with the NMC's request for an extension, as the commission cannot conduct admissions to PG medical courses after May 31 due to a Supreme Court order issued in 2016.

NMC stated that due to the Covid pandemic and the continuous lockdown, counselling for the academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22 was postponed. The start of the academic year was delayed due to the counselling.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has revised the NEET PG 2022 cut-off, lowering the qualifying percentile for all categories. This comes just days after lowering the NEET MDS 2022 cut-off. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issued an official notification announcing the revised cut-off scores on Friday. The announcement can be found on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Previously, the minimum qualifying criteria for General Category (UR/EWS) was the 50th percentile, which has now been reduced to the 25th percentile. The initial cut-off score of 275 out of 800 has been reduced to 201.

