NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 provisional result declared; know website, steps to check here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the round 2 provisional results for National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling on Tuesday, October 18. NEET PG counselling round 2 provisional results can be viewed and downloaded from MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates must log in with their NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin to access the NEET PG round 2 provisional results.

Candidates can notify the MCC of DGHS of any discrepancies in the results by emailing their complaints to the email address mccresultquery@gmail.com before 7 o'clock today, after which the provisional results will be considered final. The provisional result cannot be contested in a court of law, the candidates cannot assert any rights over the seats awarded in the preliminary result, and it is simply suggestive and susceptible to change, according to MCC.

Know how to check the NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 provisional result:

1) Navigate to the official website, mcc.nic.in

2) Click on the NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 provisional result link on the homepage

3) Key in the required login credentials and submit

4) The NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 provisional results will be displayed on the screen

5) Download and take the printout

MCC will publish the final NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 results tomorrow, October 19. Only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website should candidates who were shortlisted in round 2 counselling results report to the allotted college/institute. NEET PG round 3 counselling will be registered between October 31 and November 4, 2022.

