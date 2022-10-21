Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result announced; know steps, other details here

    Candidates who were allotted seats in Round 1 of MCC NEET UG Counselling must report to their allotted college from 2 pm on October 21 to October 28, 2022. Candidates registered for NEET UG Round 1 counselling can view the final seat allotment results at mcc.nic.in.

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result announced; know steps, other details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 1:01 PM IST

    The final seat allotment result for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test, NEET UG Counselling 2022, was released on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to the schedule, the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, released the final seat allotment result today.   Candidates registered for NEET UG Round 1 counselling can view the final seat allotment results at the official website, mcc.nic.in. Check your NEET UG 202 Final seat allotment order PDF using the below steps.

    After considering the representations received on the provisional allotment result, the final seat allotment result is prepared. Candidates who were allotted seats in Round 1 of MCC NEET UG Counselling will now be required to report to their allotted college on October 21 from 2:00 pm to October 28, 2022, according to the NEET UG Counselling schedule. 

    Know how to check the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Final Mert List:
    1) Navigate to the official website, mcc.nic.in
    2) Click on the Final Result for Round 1 of UG Counselling 2022 on the homepage
    3) On a new PDF file, check the allotted college assigned to you based on your rank
    4) Download and save the PDF
    5) Take a printout

    Candidates reporting for the NEET UG as per the Round 1 seat allotment must bring a seat of documents in the format specified on their allotment order or on the website.
     

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 New vacancies announced for officer posts Know details gcw

    Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for officer posts; Know details

    DU Admissions 2022: Approximately 50K students accept seat allocated in first list - adt

    DU Admissions 2022: Approximately 50K out of 80,164 students accept seat allocated in first list

    ITBP Recruitment 2022 Apply for 40 Head Constable posts know eligibility salary other details gcw

    ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40 Head Constable posts; know eligibility, salary, other details

    MAH CET MBA Counselling 2022 final merit list released; know steps here - adt

    MAH CET MBA Counselling 2022 final merit list released; know steps here

    DU admissions 2022 First cut off list for UG released Know how to check document required other details gcw

    DU admissions 2022: First cut off list for UG released; Know how to check, other details

    Recent Stories

    Iranian military personnel on ground in Crimea; backing Russia to target Ukraine with drones: US - adt

    Iranian military personnel on ground in Crimea; backing Russia to target Ukraine with drones: US

    Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals drb

    Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals

    LG Electronics Participated in Rang De Korea at DLF Avenue Mall-snt

    LG Electronics Participated in Rang De Korea at DLF Avenue Mall

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, WI vs IRE: Ireland Paul Stirling dominance knocks West Indies/Windies out of Super 12 contention; supporters rattled-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Stirling's dominance knocks Windies out of Super 12 contention; supporters rattled

    Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 New vacancies announced for officer posts Know details gcw

    Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for officer posts; Know details

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon