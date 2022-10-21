NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result announced; know steps, other details here

Candidates who were allotted seats in Round 1 of MCC NEET UG Counselling must report to their allotted college from 2 pm on October 21 to October 28, 2022. Candidates registered for NEET UG Round 1 counselling can view the final seat allotment results at mcc.nic.in.

The final seat allotment result for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test, NEET UG Counselling 2022, was released on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to the schedule, the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, released the final seat allotment result today. Candidates registered for NEET UG Round 1 counselling can view the final seat allotment results at the official website, mcc.nic.in. Check your NEET UG 202 Final seat allotment order PDF using the below steps.

After considering the representations received on the provisional allotment result, the final seat allotment result is prepared. Candidates who were allotted seats in Round 1 of MCC NEET UG Counselling will now be required to report to their allotted college on October 21 from 2:00 pm to October 28, 2022, according to the NEET UG Counselling schedule.

Know how to check the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Final Mert List:

1) Navigate to the official website, mcc.nic.in

2) Click on the Final Result for Round 1 of UG Counselling 2022 on the homepage

3) On a new PDF file, check the allotted college assigned to you based on your rank

4) Download and save the PDF

5) Take a printout

Candidates reporting for the NEET UG as per the Round 1 seat allotment must bring a seat of documents in the format specified on their allotment order or on the website.

