    NEET-PG 2022: Counselling to begin from September 1; know details

    The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Ministry of Health's Directorate General of Health Services will conduct online counselling.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 23, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (Postgraduate) counselling will begin on September 1, according to official sources, on Saturday.

    Students who pass the NEET-PG 2022 exam can make course and college choices during the counselling process for admission to All India Quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, and central and deemed universities.

    The PG counselling will begin simultaneously for all central universities, deemed universities, and 50 per cent All India quota seats and 50 per cent state quota seats in medical and dental colleges, according to officials.

    According to PTI, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Ministry of Health's Directorate General of Health Services will conduct online counselling.

    Keeping in mind that 748 seats remain vacant in NEET Superspeciality counselling for the academic year 2021, the government has decided to conduct a special round of counselling without any cut-off percentile eligibility as a one-time measure to prevent seat wastage, and in the larger public interest, officials said.

    They stated that the special mop-up round II for NEET-SS 2021 counselling would begin on Tuesday.

    NEET-PG is typically held in January, with counselling beginning in March. However, due to COVID-19 and the delay in the previous year's admission process, this year's exam was held on May 21, and the results were announced on June 1, according to a senior official.

    "The NMC is also inspecting medical colleges, and the deadline for providing a letter of permission is August 15. As a result, it was decided to begin the counselling process on September 1 so that all new seats could be included in the first round of counselling," according to the official.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
