    NEET-PG 2022: Scorecard to be announced today, Here's a step-by-step guide to download

    The NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be available to download from the official website, nbe.edu.in.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

    The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (Postgraduate) scorecard on Wednesday, June 8. In addition, the NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be available to download from the official website, nbe.edu.in.

    The NEET PG result 2022 was previously announced on June 1, 2022. Dr Shagun Batra of New Delhi received the highest All India Rank (AIR) in this year's NEET PG 2022 exam, followed by Dr Joseph (rank 2) and Dr Harshita (rank 3).

    Here's how to download the NEET PG 2022 scorecard:
    1) Go to the official website, nbe.edu.in
    2) On the home screen, click on the NEET PG 2022 result link
    3) Fill in the required credentials, that is, roll number and date of birth
    4) The NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be on the screen
    5) Download and take a printout for further need

    This year's NEET PG 2022 cutoff for General/ EWS candidates was 275, SC/ ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) candidates was 245, and UR PWD candidates were 260.

    On May 21, NBE held the NEET PG 2022 exam at 849 examination centres. The entrance exam attracted a total of 1,82,318 medical students.

    Candidates will not be able to recheck or revise their NEET PG scores, according to NBEMS. According to the official NEET PG exam 2022 brochure, "There will be NO re-evaluation, rechecking, or re-totalling candidate responses. Therefore, requests for re-evaluation/re-totalling will not be considered."

    Only candidates who meet the eligibility criteria provided by the designated counselling authority for all India 50 per cent quota seats for the 2022 admission session will be eligible to participate in the counselling for all India 50 per cent quota seats.

    According to MCC's counselling policy, a candidate can choose only one reservation type in NEET PG. As a result, candidates who choose their nationality as NRI/Foreign Nationals/OCI or PIO will not be eligible for any SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD benefits in MCC counselling or in the NEET PG 2022 qualifying criteria, according to the NEET 2022 PG result statement.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
