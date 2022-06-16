NEET PG cut-off reduced by 15 per cent

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Medical Counselling Committee has reduced the cut-off percentile by 15 per cent for an additional mop-up round counselling to fill up vacant seats of Super Speciality courses. The decision was taken during a meeting in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare chaired by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and attended by the chairman of the National Medical Commission.

    The decision comes three months after the Medical Counselling Committee directed the National Board of Education to reduce the cutoff by 15 percentile for all categories. 

    The March decision to reduce the cutoff by 15 percentile saw the qualifying percentile for the general category has been reduced to 35 percentile. While the qualifying percentile for PH (Gen) was 30 percentile, it was 25 per cent for the reserved category. 

    The NEET-PG 2021 was held on September 11, 2021, after being rescheduled twice in January and April. The NEET PG 2021 results were declared in the last week of September.

    NEET-PG is the qualifying examination for students who want to pursue PG medical degree and diploma courses in government or private medical institutes in the country. 

    While the National Board of Examinations conducts the examination, the Directorate General of Health Services handles the counselling and seat allotment process.

