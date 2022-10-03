NEET UG 2022: Counselling schedule released; know important dates here

According to the official notification, round one of the NEET UG counselling 2022 will begin on October 11 for All India Quota and on October 10 for Deemed Plus Central Institutes. On October 17, the state counselling process will begin.

The NEET UG 2022 Counseling Schedule was released by the Medical Counseling Committee, MCC, on October 3, 2022. According to the timetable, NEET UG Counseling 2022 will start on October 11, 2022. The registrations will open on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

There will be two more rounds for BDS/B. Sc. Nursing programmes, the second mop-up round and the stray vacancy round. The academic session for UG Courses will begin on November 15.

Follow the below table to learn about the important dates for MCC's NEET UG 2022 Counselling:

1) Registrations and payment - October 11 to 17, 2022 (till 11 pm)

2) Choice filling and locking - October 14 to 18, 2022 (till 11:55 pm)

3) Verification of internal candidates - October 17 to 18, 2022

4) Processing of seat allotment - October 19 to 20, 2022

5) Round 1 result (seat allotment) - October 21, 2022

6) Reporting and joining - October 22 to 28, 2022

7) Round 2 to start- November 2, 2022

Candidates who passed the NEET 2022 Exam, which was held on July 17, 2022, can now apply for the counselling process. Once registration begins, candidates will receive a direct link to apply and a step-by-step process.

MCC will hold NEET UG Counselling in four rounds, as it did last year: Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Vacancy. NEET UG Counselling is held for admissions through the 15 per cent All India Quota, AIQ seats available in government medical colleges, deemed universities, central universities, ESIC, and AFMS institutes for the academic year 2022-2023.

