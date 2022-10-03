Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET UG 2022: Counselling schedule released; know important dates here

    According to the official notification, round one of the NEET UG counselling 2022 will begin on October 11 for All India Quota and on October 10 for Deemed Plus Central Institutes. On October 17, the state counselling process will begin.

    NEET UG 2022: Counselling Schedule released; know important dates here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 8:38 PM IST

    The NEET UG 2022 Counseling Schedule was released by the Medical Counseling Committee, MCC, on October 3, 2022. According to the timetable, NEET UG Counseling 2022 will start on October 11, 2022. The registrations will open on the official website, mcc.nic.in. 

    According to the official notification, round one registrations for the NEET UG counselling 2022 will begin on October 11 for All India Quota and on October 10 for Deemed Plus Central Institutes. On October 17, the state counselling process will begin.

    There will be two more rounds for BDS/B. Sc. Nursing programmes, the second mop-up round and the stray vacancy round. The academic session for UG Courses will begin on November 15.

    Follow the below table to learn about the important dates for MCC's NEET UG 2022 Counselling:

    1) Registrations and payment - October 11 to 17, 2022 (till 11 pm)

    2) Choice filling and locking - October 14 to 18, 2022 (till 11:55 pm)

    3) Verification of internal candidates - October 17 to 18, 2022

    4) Processing of seat allotment - October 19 to 20, 2022

    5) Round 1 result (seat allotment) - October 21, 2022

    6) Reporting and joining - October 22 to 28, 2022

    7) Round 2 to start- November 2, 2022

    Candidates who passed the NEET 2022 Exam, which was held on July 17, 2022, can now apply for the counselling process. Once registration begins, candidates will receive a direct link to apply and a step-by-step process.

    MCC will hold NEET UG Counselling in four rounds, as it did last year: Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Vacancy. NEET UG Counselling is held for admissions through the 15 per cent All India Quota, AIQ seats available in government medical colleges, deemed universities, central universities, ESIC, and AFMS institutes for the academic year 2022-2023.

    Also Read: UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline ends today; know details here

    Also Read: NEET PG Counseling 2022: West Bengal quota registration begins; All you need to know

    Also Read: CUET PG 2022: Application correction window opens today; check fields of correction allowed here

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 8:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Registration deadline rescheduled; know new date, other details here - adt

    NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Registration deadline rescheduled; know new date, other details here

    AAI Recruitment 2022: Notification for 47 assistant posts for Eastern region released; know details here - adt

    AAI Recruitment 2022: Notification for 47 assistant posts for Eastern region released; know details here

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result to be declared on October 3; know steps to check - adt

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result to be declared on October 3; know steps to check

    Karnataka KCET Result 2022 announced how to check revised results other details gcw

    Karnataka KCET Result 2022 announced; how to check revised results, other details

    MHT CET 3-year LLB Counselling 2022 registration process begins; know how to apply, important dates here - adt

    MHT CET 3-year LLB Counselling 2022 registration process begins; know how to apply, important dates here

    Recent Stories

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever new trailer hints at war for the ages (WATCH)-ayh

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's new trailer hints at war for the ages (WATCH)

    Ridiculous claim by Maharashtra Congress chief; blames Nigerian cheetahs for lumpy virus - adt

    Ridiculous claim by Maharashtra Congress chief; blames Nigerian cheetahs for lumpy virus

    CBI detains Russian national for allegedly hacking software during JEE-Mains 2021 exam snt

    CBI detains Russian national for allegedly hacking software during JEE-Mains 2021 exam

    Watch After chocolate pakoda, strawberry samosa, internet witnesses golgappa shake; netizens not happy

    Watch: After chocolate pakoda, strawberry samosa, internet witnesses golgappa shake; netizens not happy

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Sabbhineni Meghana 69 ensures comfortable win for India over Malaysia-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Sabbhineni Meghana's 69 ensures comfortable win for India over Malaysia

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon