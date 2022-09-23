Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET PG Counseling 2022: West Bengal quota registration begins; All you need to know

    On its website, candidates can apply for the West Bengal NEET PG Counseling 2022 and submit their information and supporting documentation in the required manner. Candidates must upload valid documentation in order to pass the verification round.

    NEET PG Counseling 2022: West Bengal quota registration begins; All you need to know AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    West Bengal counselling registrations have started for the seats under the state quota. The eligible candidates can now visit the official website, wbmcc.nic.in, and submit an application for counselling to be considered for admission to West Bengal State Quota, Private Management Quota, and NRI Quota seats in various post-graduate medical and dental courses (MD/MS Degree, PG Diploma, and MDS) at various PG Medical and Dental Colleges of West Bengal.

    The last date to submit an application for WB NEET PG counselling is September 26, 2022. WBMCC has released the NEET PG Counselling forms 2022 for state counselling.

    Also read: JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 declared; know steps to download

    Candidates must register themselves in accordance with the West Bengal NEET PG counselling process before having their documents verified. After verification is  successful, the WBMCC will publish a provisional list of candidates, and on September 27, 2022, a final list of candidates who have been successfully confirmed will be published.

    The choices may be filled in and locked by eligible candidates from September 27 through September 29. On September 30, 2022, the WB NEET PG Counselling Round 1 seat allotment results will be made public.

    Also read: JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment results to be released on September 23; details here

    On its website, candidates can apply for the West Bengal NEET PG Counseling 2022 and submit their information and supporting documentation in the required manner. Candidates must upload valid documentation in order to pass the verification round.

    West Bengal PG Counselling 2022: Who can apply?

    • Candidates must complete their MBBS from an institute recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI).
    • Category A: Candidates who have completed MBBS from the state of West Bengal
    • Category B: Candidates who have completed their MBBS from outside the state but they or their parents are permanent residents of West Bengal
    • Category C: Aspirants who have completed their MBBS outside the state but have been employed in the rural areas under the West Bengal government for regular 3 years
    • Aspirants must be registered with MCI/State Medical Council
    • Candidates must complete mandatory 12 months rotatory internship by July 31, 2022
    • The medical fitness of the candidate is mandatory
    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 declared; know steps to download - adt

    JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 declared; know steps to download

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment results to be released on September 23; details here - adt

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment results to be released on September 23; details here

    NEET 2022 Courses you can opt for if you didnt get through govt medical college gcw

    NEET 2022: Courses you can opt for if you didn't get through govt medical college

    SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 1600 vacancies; know eligibility, age limit, other details here - adt

    SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 1600 vacancies; know eligibility, age limit, other details here

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 declared; know how to check - adt

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 declared; know how to check

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shaakuntalam to release on this date deets inside sur

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ to release on this date; deets inside

    For years, urban Naxals prevented construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam: PM Modi - adt

    Urban Naxals prevented construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam: PM Modi

    football uefa nations league unl Hansi Flick warns Germany players of contracting COVID ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar-ayh

    Hansi Flick warns Germany players of contracting COVID ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

    From the IAF Vault: Story of India's 'accidental' staging post

    From the IAF Vault: Story of India's 'accidental' staging post

    football UEFA Nations League: France's Olivier Giroud cherishes historic goal against Austria snt

    UEFA Nations League: France's Olivier Giroud cherishes historic goal against Austria

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon