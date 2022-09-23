NEET PG Counseling 2022: West Bengal quota registration begins; All you need to know

On its website, candidates can apply for the West Bengal NEET PG Counseling 2022 and submit their information and supporting documentation in the required manner. Candidates must upload valid documentation in order to pass the verification round.

West Bengal counselling registrations have started for the seats under the state quota. The eligible candidates can now visit the official website, wbmcc.nic.in, and submit an application for counselling to be considered for admission to West Bengal State Quota, Private Management Quota, and NRI Quota seats in various post-graduate medical and dental courses (MD/MS Degree, PG Diploma, and MDS) at various PG Medical and Dental Colleges of West Bengal.

The last date to submit an application for WB NEET PG counselling is September 26, 2022. WBMCC has released the NEET PG Counselling forms 2022 for state counselling.

Candidates must register themselves in accordance with the West Bengal NEET PG counselling process before having their documents verified. After verification is successful, the WBMCC will publish a provisional list of candidates, and on September 27, 2022, a final list of candidates who have been successfully confirmed will be published.

The choices may be filled in and locked by eligible candidates from September 27 through September 29. On September 30, 2022, the WB NEET PG Counselling Round 1 seat allotment results will be made public.

West Bengal PG Counselling 2022: Who can apply?