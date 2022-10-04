Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration commences; know how to register, details on PIN purchasing here

Candidates can visit the websites and apply after purchasing the Gujarat NEET UG counselling PIN. The deadline to register for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 is October 14, 2022. To obtain the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 PIN, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200.

Registration for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 began on October 3, 2022. The Gujarat NEET UG Registration link 2022 has been issued by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses, ACPUGMEC, on the official website, medadmgujarat.org. Candidates can visit the websites and apply after purchasing the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling PIN. The registration deadline for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 is October 14, 2022. Candidates can find the steps and details for purchasing a PIN below.

Candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 to obtain the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 PIN. After purchasing the PIN, candidates can enter their NEET UG details, authenticate themselves, and generate a password to log in. Check out the procedure for registering for the Gujarat NEET UG Admissions 2022.

Know how to register for the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022:

1) Visit the official website, medadmgujarat.org

2) Click on the UG Admission tab on the homepage

3) Click on the "Log-in for Under-Graduate Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic & Homeopathy Admission" link

4) Click on the Purchase PIN option

5) Pay the fee through the designated payment gateway

6) Create your login credentials with the PIN

7) Sign in to apply for NEET UG Admissions 2022

8) Complete the form and upload the required documents

9) Submit and save it

10) Take a printout for future use

Documents Verification and Submission of Photocopies of Documents at the Help Center will be made from October 4, 2022 (2 pm) to October 15, 2022 (4 pm), according to the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2022. Candidates applying for the Gujarat NEET UG Admission 2022 must submit a set of documents that will be verified according to the timeline.

Also Read: NEET UG 2022: Counselling schedule released; know important dates here

Also Read: MHT CET 3-year LLB Counselling 2022 registration process begins; know how to apply, important dates here

Also Read: JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result declared; check steps here