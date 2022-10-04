Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration commences; know how to register, details on PIN purchasing here

    Candidates can visit the websites and apply after purchasing the Gujarat NEET UG counselling PIN. The deadline to register for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 is October 14, 2022. To obtain the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 PIN, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200.
     

    Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration process commences; know steps to register, details on PIN purchasing here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    Registration for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 began on October 3, 2022. The Gujarat NEET UG Registration link 2022 has been issued by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses, ACPUGMEC, on the official website, medadmgujarat.org. Candidates can visit the websites and apply after purchasing the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling PIN. The registration deadline for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 is October 14, 2022. Candidates can find the steps and details for purchasing a PIN below.

    Candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 to obtain the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 PIN. After purchasing the PIN, candidates can enter their NEET UG details, authenticate themselves, and generate a password to log in. Check out the procedure for registering for the Gujarat NEET UG Admissions 2022.

    Know how to register for the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: 
    1) Visit the official website, medadmgujarat.org
    2) Click on the UG Admission tab on the homepage
    3) Click on the "Log-in for Under-Graduate Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic & Homeopathy Admission" link
    4) Click on the Purchase PIN option
    5) Pay the fee through the designated payment gateway 
    6) Create your login credentials with the PIN
    7) Sign in to apply for NEET UG Admissions 2022
    8) Complete the form and upload the required documents
    9) Submit and save it
    10) Take a printout for future use

    Documents Verification and Submission of Photocopies of Documents at the Help Center will be made from October 4, 2022 (2 pm) to October 15, 2022 (4 pm), according to the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2022. Candidates applying for the Gujarat NEET UG Admission 2022 must submit a set of documents that will be verified according to the timeline.

    Also Read: NEET UG 2022: Counselling schedule released; know important dates here

    Also Read: MHT CET 3-year LLB Counselling 2022 registration process begins; know how to apply, important dates here

    Also Read: JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result declared; check steps here

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KCET Counseling 2022: Schedule released; document verification to begin on October 7; know dates here - adt

    KCET Counseling 2022: Schedule released; document verification to begin on October 7; know dates here

    NEET UG 2022: Counselling Schedule released; know important dates here - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Counselling schedule released; know important dates here

    NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Registration deadline rescheduled; know new date, other details here - adt

    NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Registration deadline rescheduled; know new date, other details here

    AAI Recruitment 2022: Notification for 47 assistant posts for Eastern region released; know details here - adt

    AAI Recruitment 2022: Notification for 47 assistant posts for Eastern region released; know details here

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result to be declared on October 3; know steps to check - adt

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result to be declared on October 3; know steps to check

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed ditches bra and underpants covers body using painted glass drb

    Urfi Javed ditches bra and underpants; covers body using painted glass

    Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here - gps

    Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here

    Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger awarded Nobel prize in Physics AJR

    Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger awarded Nobel prize in Physics

    Richa Chadha Ali Fazal wedding Couple looks like royalty in NEW PICS from Lucknow drb

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple looks like royalty in NEW PICS from Lucknow

    Maja Ma review: Karan Johar left spellbound with Madhuri Dixit's performance sur

    Maja Ma review: Karan Johar left spellbound with Madhuri Dixit's performance

    Recent Videos

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon
    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon