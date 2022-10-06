Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP BE Admission 2022: Madhya Pradesh round-2 seat allotment result out; know how to check

    Applicants who want to float their seats under round-2 seat allotment must use the candidate login and select the upgradation option, mentioning the potential institute's selected institutions and courses.

    MP BE Admission 2022: Madhya Pradesh round-2 seat allotment result out; know how to check
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

    The Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Technical Education announced the state's round 2 engineering seat allotment results on Thursday.

    Candidates who filled out the MP BTech counselling form can now view the MP BE and BTech seat allotment results at dte.mponline.gov.in. The result of the MP BE 2022 seat allotment round 1 has been declared based on merit. Enter your application number, date of birth, and password to download the MP BE seat allotment letter.

    Applicants who wish to float their seats under round-2 seat allotment must use the candidate login and select the upgradation option, mentioning the selected institutions and courses of the potential institute.

    Candidates who have been assigned seats in round 2 but wish to be upgraded must pay an additional application fee to do so. If a candidate does not pay the additional fee, the application for upgradation will not be locked.

    Know how to check the MP BE seat allotment result 2022: 
    1) Go to the MP BE official website, dte.mponline.gov.in
    2) Click on the MP B.Tech round 2 seat allotment link
    3) Key in your application number, date of birth, and password
    4) Click on submit 
    5) Download MP BE provisional allotment letter
     

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
