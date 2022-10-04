Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KCET Counseling 2022: Schedule released; document verification to begin on October 7; know dates here

    The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the document verification on October 7 to October 8. Previously, KCET 2022 counselling was set to start on August 5. However, following Karnataka High Court orders, KEA was required to revise the outcome. On October 1, the revised KCET 2022 result was released, considering the KCET 2022 and class 12 scores.

    KCET Counseling 2022: Schedule released; document verification to begin on October 7; know dates here
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 1:18 PM IST

    Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Counseling 2022, dates are declared on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The KCET Counseling 2022 schedule has been released on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The First Round will begin on October 7, 2022. Candidates who qualified for the KCET 2022 Exam will be eligible for counselling.

    According to the schedule, the KCET 2022 Counseling document verification will begin on October 7, 2022, and candidates will have until October 8, 2022, to verify their documents. For reference, candidates can download the list from the website. The document verification slip will be available on October 7, 2022, and can be downloaded until October 10, 2022. 

    Know entire schedule of KCET 2022 Counseling here:

    1) Documents verification - October 7 to October 8, 2022

    2) Downloading of verification slip - October 7 to October 10, 2022

    3) Seat matrix and fee structure display - October 7, 2022 (2 pm)

    4) Option entry - October 7 (6 pm) to October 11, 2022 (4 pm)

    5) Result of mock allotment - October 13, 2022 (after 2 pm)

    6) Provision to change options - October 13 (6 pm) to October 15, 2022 (4 pm)

    7) Real seat allotment result - October 17, 2022 (after 2 pm)

    8) Choice exercising - October 18 (6 pm) to October 20, 2022 (4 pm)

    9) Fee payment and admission order Choice 1 - October 19 (11 am) to October 21, 2022 (4 pm)

    10)Last day for Choice 1 candidates to report - October 22, 2022 (before 5:30 pm)

    The provisional mock allotment will be released after 2 pm on October 13, 2022, and the final allotment result will be released after 2 pm on October 17, 2022. To avoid confusion, candidates should check the schedule for the date and time of each event. Candidates can visit the official website for the most recent information.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
