    GATE 2023: Registration deadline extended until October 7; know details here

    The GATE 2023 application deadline (without a late fee) was initially set for September 30 but later moved to October 4. Candidates can register for the exam between October 8 and 14, but with a late fee. Apply on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 1:42 PM IST

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 without charging a late fee. Candidates can now submit their forms on gate.iitk.ac.in until October 7.

    The GATE 2023 application deadline (without a late fee) was originally set for September 30; however, it was later extended to October 4.

    Candidates can register for the exam between October 8 and 14, but they must pay a late fee during this time.

    The GATE 2023 application fee for female candidates is Rs 850 for the current window. Following that, they must pay Rs 1,350 per paper.

    Similarly, the application fee for SC, ST, and PwD candidates is Rs 850 during the regular window (up to October 7) and Rs 1,350 afterwards.

    Other applicants, including foreign nationals, must pay Rs 1,700 per paper until October 7 and Rs 2,200 after that date to submit GATE applications.

    GATE is a national-level exam that assesses comprehensive knowledge of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce,/Arts.

    GATE scores can be used for admission and/or financial aid to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in relevant fields.

    The GATE score has been used in many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) recruitment processes.

    Know the list of documents required for the GATE 2023 application:
    1) Candidate's photograph
    2) Candidate's sign
    3) Scanned copy of caste (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if required)
    4) Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in pdf format (if required)
    5) Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if required)
    6) Scanned copy of any valid photo identity document, such as Aadhar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, and Driving License (must include the candidate's name, date of birth, and unique Photo ID number). This must be brought to the examination hall in original form for verification.)

    The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will organise the GATE 2023 computer-based test (CBT). IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee) will administer the exam on behalf of the National Coordination Board - GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).

    Also Read: GATE 2023: Last date to register today; know fees, documents needed & other details

    Also Read: GATE 2023: Registration close on September 30, apply on gate.iitk.ac.in to avoid late fee

    Also Read: GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur adds 23 new cities; registration to commence on August 30

