MHT CET Result 2022: MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT Result declared; know how to check

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, or MHT CET Result 2022, has been released for various exams. The State Common Entrance Test Cell announced the MAH M.ARCH and MAH M.HMCT Result 2022 online on August 25, 2022. Candidates can now view and download their MAH, M.ARCH, and M.HMCT scorecards from the official website, mahacet.org. The steps are provided below.

To check their results and download scorecards, candidates need their MAH M.Arch, and MAH M.HMCT admit cards. They can also refer to the detailed procedure for downloading scorecards.

Know how to download the MAH M.ARCH and MAH M.HMCT result 2022:

1) Go to the official website of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, mahacet.org

2) Click on the 'MAH-M.ARCH 2022 score card' and 'MAH-M.HMCT 2022 score card link on the homepage

3) On the new page, key in the required credentials

4) Your MAH M.ARCH and MAH M.HMCT score cards will be on the screen

5) Download and keep a copy of the MHT CET results

Candidates are advised to safely keep these MAH M.ARCH and MAH M.HMCT MHT CET scorecards. Visit the official website for more information.

