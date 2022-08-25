Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MHT CET Result 2022: MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT Result declared; know how to check

    MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT exams, and scorecards, were released on Thursday, August 25. Candidates should know that these exams were held on separate dates and that the results were released today after much anticipation.

    MHT CET Result 2022: MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT Result declared; know steps to download scorecard- adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 25, 2022, 6:03 PM IST

    The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, or MHT CET Result 2022, has been released for various exams. The State Common Entrance Test Cell announced the MAH M.ARCH and MAH M.HMCT Result 2022 online on August 25, 2022. Candidates can now view and download their MAH, M.ARCH, and M.HMCT scorecards from the official website, mahacet.org. The steps are provided below.

    MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT exams, and scorecards, were released on Thursday. Candidates should know that these exams were held on different dates and that both results were released today after much anticipation.

    To check their results and download scorecards, candidates need their MAH M.Arch, and MAH M.HMCT admit cards. They can also refer to the detailed procedure for downloading scorecards.

    Know how to download the MAH M.ARCH and MAH M.HMCT result 2022: 

    1) Go to the official website of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, mahacet.org

    2) Click on the 'MAH-M.ARCH 2022 score card' and 'MAH-M.HMCT 2022 score card link on the homepage

    3) On the new page, key in the required credentials 

    4) Your MAH M.ARCH and MAH M.HMCT score cards will be on the screen

    5) Download and keep a copy of the MHT CET results

    Candidates are advised to safely keep these MAH M.ARCH and MAH M.HMCT MHT CET scorecards. Visit the official website for more information.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 6:05 PM IST
