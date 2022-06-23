MHT CET 2022: Correction window for Maharashtra CET form opens; know how to do changes

On the official website cetcell.maharashtra.org, students can begin revising their MHT CET 2022 forms.

The State CET Cell has now opened the revision period for the MHT CET 2022, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test. On the official website cetcell.maharashtra.org, students can begin revising their MHT CET 2022 forms.

Students who have applied for the MHT CET 2022 should be aware that the correction window will be open until June 30, 2022, and they cannot make changes to their applications after that date.

From August 5 to August 11, 2022, the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group will take the MHT CET 2022 Exams.

Between August 12 and August 20, 2022, the MHT CET 2022 Exams for the PCB group of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be held.

The MHT CET 2022 Exam will be held online throughout Maharashtra. The MHT CET 2022 Answer Key will most likely be available in the fourth week of September 2022.

Candidates should remember that the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card will be available soon on the official website, most likely by the fourth week of July 2022. Candidates can correct the window by following the basic steps outlined below.

Here's how to do the correction MHT CET 2022:

1) Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

2) Then click on the application form for MHT CET 2022

3) Login with credentials and password to log in

4) Click on the edit application window

5) Candidates can then make the modifications wherever required

6) Click on submit

7) Download and take a printout for future need

Candidates are advised to make changes carefully, and the deadline for making changes is June 30, 2022. Keep an eye on the website for future announcements.

Also Read: MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET to be held in August; dates to be released soon

Also Read: Maharashtra MHT CET 2022: Exams to begin in June, All details

Also Read: HP D.El.Ed CET 2022: Admit card to release today; Know how to download