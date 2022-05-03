MHT CET Exam 2022: Exam dates revised, Learn how to check

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has postponed Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 dates. The dates have been altered for the years 2022-23 for various degree and postgraduate courses offered by the Department of Higher and Technical Education via the State CET. The altered schedule is available on the official site of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Higher Education And Technical Education Minister of Maharashtra, Uday Samant, tweeted and informed. He tweeted that for the year 2022-23, the dates of common entrance examinations for admission to various degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education through the State CET have been postponed. He also added that the revised schedule of examinations had been published on the official website, http://mahacet.org, to check.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the application deadlines for programmes including BA-BEd, BSc-BEd integrated courses, BPEd, LLb three-year integrated courses, and MPEd and LLb five-year integrated courses. Following the schedule, the deadline for the application form of BA-BEd, BSc-BEd integrated courses; BPEd, LLb three-years; and MPEd and LLb five-year integrated courses has been pushed back. On April 21, Uday Samant announced that the Maharashtra CET 2022 date had been postponed to the first week of August 2022. The last date of registration for BA-BEd and BSc-BEd was April 26, the last date for registration for LLb three years was April 29, 2022.

Here's how to download the revised schedule:

1) Click on the official site of MAHACET, mahacet.org.

2) On the homepage, click on the revised schedule of the Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 dates.

3) On the screen, the new schedule will be displayed.

4) For further need, download the file and can keep a hard copy of it.

