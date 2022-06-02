Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: Class 12 results and CET equally important for admissions to vocational courses

    This change would not be implemented immediately. It would take effect in the following academic year, 2023-24.
     

    Maharashtra class 12 results and CET equally important for admissions to vocational courses
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra CET, is held in the state for admission to various professional courses. Previously, only MHT CET or CET scores were considered for admissions; however, this is expected to change in the coming academic year. Therefore, including HSC results for admission to professional courses in Maharashtra will represent a significant change in Maharashtra CET rules.

    While talking to reporters, Maharashtra Technical and Higher Education Minister Uday Samant stated that the MHT CET and HSC Results would be given equal weightage for admission to professional courses in the state. This change, however, would not be implemented immediately. Instead, it would take effect in the following academic year, 2023-24.

    Following the PTI report, Uday Samant stated, "Under the current system, students are only concerned with the CET. However, following a discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, it was decided that the CET and class 12 marks will now be given equal weightage. This will assist students in establishing a solid foundation for their class 12 studies.

    In addition, the authorities are considering holding the Maharashtra CET twice a year rather than once a year. This is similar to the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main, in that the paper is likewise held in a manner that allows students to take several attempts.

    Following the PTI report, if implemented along these lines, Maharashtra CET would be held twice a year beginning in the following academic year, giving students a second chance to take the MHT CET and other CET tests. Furthermore, if this is followed, the second Maharashtra CET will certainly be held after the first results are released.
     

