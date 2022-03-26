Maharashtra MHT CET 2022: Exams to begin in June, All details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Higher Education Department's common entrance tests will be held from June 3 to 10, and the Art Education Department's test will be held on June 12.

    Mumbai, First Published Mar 26, 2022, 6:46 PM IST

    MHT CET 2022 for Technical courses, BE, BTech, BPharm, and others, will be held from June 11 to 28, 2022, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced on March 25.

    The minister has announced that the Higher Education Department's common entrance tests will be held from June 3 to 10, and the Art Education Department's test will be held on June 12.

    Samant tweeted and informed that for the academic year 2022-23, the CET examination of the higher education department would be held from June 03 to June 10, 2022; for the technical education department, the CET examination will be held from June 11 to June 28, 2022. The CET examination of the art education department will be held on June 12, 2022. 

    The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, or CET Cell, administers the MHT CET exam to students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, and other professional programmes.

    The exam is divided into two sections, PCM ((Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology).

    Registration for the Maharashtra CET 2022 is currently open. Candidates can apply at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. The last date for registration without paying a late fee is March 31.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2022, 6:47 PM IST
