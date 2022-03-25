Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    A professor at St Teresa's college in Kerala's Ernakulam was given a memorable farewell when 12 teachers dressed up as characters in Ravi Varma paintings and did a ramp walk for their outgoing colleague. 

    Mar 25, 2022, 2:33 PM IST

    Dr R Latha Nair, who was retiring as the Head of the English Department of the college, is a huge fan of Ravi Varma paintings. It was the idea of 12 college teachers to give a surprise gift to Dr Latha. They dressed up as characters in Ravi Varma paintings and did a rampwalk. 

    Teacher Lakshmipriya appeared as Sairandhri, Nivedita as Shakuntala and Dr Beena Ann Joseph as Kadambari. Professor Latha was moved to tears on her farewell stage upon receiving the surprise gift from her colleagues. 

    BCom student Sreelakshmi did the choreography for the characters. For Latha, there was no greater memory than this as she retires after a long career of 33 years.

    Dr Latha retired after a long career spanning 33 years. The makeup work started at six in the morning. It took about two-and-a-half hours to complete the makeup of each character. Finally, when the farewell program began in the college auditorium, Lata was astonished to see her colleagues re-creating some of her favourite paintings.

