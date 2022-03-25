Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to interact on April 1, to give exam, career-related tips

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated this one-of-a-kind programme to engage with school and college students. Its maiden iteration, "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0," took place on February 16, 2018, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Every year, Modi meets with schoolchildren through the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, teaching them how to deal with test stress and supporting them.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 is set to take place on April 1, 2022. It will be the fifth edition of PM Modi's yearly lecture to communicate with students about exam stress. PM Modi will also meet with parents and teachers from around the country. According to the Ministry of Education, Pariksha Pe Charcha will take place at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

With PPC 2022, the Prime Minister hopes to create a one-of-a-kind interactive programme in which students, parents, and teachers from across the country and from around the world can interact with him to discuss their concerns ahead of exam season and ways to cope with the stress that comes with exams.

PPC 2022 registration commenced in December-January in order to choose participants for the interactive session. Approximately 15.7 lakh people enrolled for the last creative writing competition. According to PM Modi, PPC is a "great learning" opportunity since it allows him to meet with the country's young one-on-one, promoting a deeper awareness of the current concerns they confront.

The event is held at the start of the country's test season. Several boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will begin term 2 board examinations on April 26. Engineering entrance examinations, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, will also be held in April.