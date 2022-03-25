Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to interact on April 1, to give exam, career-related tips

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated this one-of-a-kind programme to engage with school and college students. Its maiden iteration, "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0," took place on February 16, 2018, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Every year, Modi meets with schoolchildren through the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, teaching them how to deal with test stress and supporting them.

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 PM Modi to interact on April 1 to give exam career related tips gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 3:33 PM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 is set to take place on April 1, 2022. It will be the fifth edition of PM Modi's yearly lecture to communicate with students about exam stress. PM Modi will also meet with parents and teachers from around the country. According to the Ministry of Education, Pariksha Pe Charcha will take place at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

    With PPC 2022, the Prime Minister hopes to create a one-of-a-kind interactive programme in which students, parents, and teachers from across the country and from around the world can interact with him to discuss their concerns ahead of exam season and ways to cope with the stress that comes with exams.

    PPC 2022 registration commenced in December-January in order to choose participants for the interactive session. Approximately 15.7 lakh people enrolled for the last creative writing competition. According to PM Modi, PPC is a "great learning" opportunity since it allows him to meet with the country's young one-on-one, promoting a deeper awareness of the current concerns they confront.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated this one-of-a-kind programme to engage with school and college students. Its maiden iteration, "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0," took place on February 16, 2018, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Every year, Modi meets with schoolchildren through the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, teaching them how to deal with test stress and supporting them.

    The event is held at the start of the country's test season. Several boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will begin term 2 board examinations on April 26. Engineering entrance examinations, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, will also be held in April.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2022, 3:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana TET 2022 notification out know exam date eligibility criteria and more gcw

    Telangana TET 2022 notification out; know exam date, eligibility criteria and more

    NEET PG 2022 Registration to end today step by step guide to apply last minute gcw

    NEET PG 2022: Registration to end today, step-by-step guide to apply last minute

    UP Board Exam 2022 Know the examination date COVID protocols other guidelines gcw

    UP Board Exam 2022: Know the examination date, COVID protocols, other guidelines

    SSC MTS notification 2021 released How to apply registration details and more gcw

    SSC MTS notification 2021 released: How to apply, registration details and more

    Common entrance test for central universities Class 12 marks wont count gcw

    Common entrance test for central universities, Class 12 marks won't count

    Recent Stories

    300 feared dead in Russian attack on Mariupol theatre: Report - ADT

    300 feared dead in Russian attack on Mariupol theatre: Report

    Bill to merge Delhi civic bodies introduced in Parliament all you need to know about it gcw

    Bill to merge Delhi civic bodies introduced in Parliament, all you need to know about it

    NSA Doval told Chinese FM to remove roadblocks, disengage at LAC: Sources

    NSA Doval told Chinese FM to remove roadblocks, disengage at LAC: Sources

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Sanju Samson to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 Rajasthan Royals RR players to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022: Sanju Samson to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 Rajasthan Royals players to watch

    Priyanka Chopras Bulgari diamond bracelet from pre Oscars event costs a bomb drb

    Priyanka Chopra’s Bulgari diamond bracelet from pre-Oscars event costs a bomb?

    Recent Videos

    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon