The legacy of MS Dhoni as a captain in IPL history

MS Dhoni has decided to step down as the Chennai Super Kings skipper. As he brings a part of his IPL career to an end, we look at his legacy as a captain in the tournament to date.

It shocked all Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans on Thursday when its long-standing and successful skipper MS Dhoni decided to quit the role. As a result, it has ended his 13 years of captaincy in the tournament, having won four titles to date with the Yellow Army. As Ravindra Jadeja takes over the reins from him, we present his journey and legacy as the skipper in the competition to date.

IPL 2008 (Runners-up)

Dhoni managed to lead the side into the final of the tournament's inaugural edition. However, he fells short to Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals (RR). Nevertheless, he did manage to put CSK on the map.

IPL 2009 (Semis)

In the next edition in South Africa, Dhoni failed to steer the side into the final, falling short to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the semis. However, it turned out to be the beginning of an exciting story to be written.

IPL 2010 (Champion)

In 2010, Dhoni and co finally made the cut, as it went into the final, defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) in the latter's hometown. As he lifted the coveted trophy for the first time, it indeed made CSK a powerhouse in the competition.

IPL 2011 (Champion)

Dhoni rode on the momentum, as CSK retained its core during the auction and defeated RCB in the final to avenge the 2009 semis loss, thus successfully retaining the title. CSK became the first team to win the title consecutively.

IPL 2012 (Runners-up)

For the third time in a row, CSK made it to the final and was up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the former's home in Chennai. However, KKR's resilience overpowered CSK's dominance to dethrone the Yellow Army as the champion.

IPL 2013 (Runners-up)

CSK made it to the final again for the fourth successive season and was up against MI. However, MI was a force to be reckoned with this time, looking unstoppable. CSK suffered a 23-run defeat as MI won its maiden title.

IPL 2014 (Qualifier 2)

CSK fell short of the final this time, losing to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Qualifier 2 of the playoffs, thus ending Dhoni and co's commendable four-season final streak.

IPL 2015 (Runners-up)

It was a repeat of the 2013 final at the same venue, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. As for the result, it was, unfortunately, the same, as MI yet again walked away with its second title.

IPL 2016 (Seventh)

CSK was handed a two-season suspension due to corruption charges, as Dhoni moved to replacement franchise Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS), leading the side. However, the fresh atmosphere did not suit him as his side finished seventh, while it was the first time he failed to lead his side to the playoffs.

IPL 2018 (Champion)

CSK was reinstated, and Dhoni decided to make it count this time, leading his team into the final. It managed to tame Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a dominating fashion, as Dhoni laid his hands on the title for the third time.

IPL 2019 (Runners-up)

Another final for CSK and again vs MI. The result was again the same, as the venue change did not make a difference for Dhoni and co. However, it was a nail-biter, with MI edging past by just a run.

IPL 2020 (Seventh)

The horror show from IPL 2017 came back to haunt Dhoni as his side finished seventh in the table, and it was the first time he failed to lead CSK into the playoffs. Nevertheless, it was a forgetful season for him.

