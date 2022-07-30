Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KCET 2022: KEA to announce result today; know cut-off marks, other details here

    Karnataka Examination Authority, or KEA, has announced the KCET Result Date 2022 on its official website. 
     

    KCET 2022: KEA to announce result today; know cut-off marks, other details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 30, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

    The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2022, will be released on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11 am. The Karnataka Examination Authority, or KEA, has announced the KCET Result Date 2022 on its official website. Candidates who took the exam can view and download their KCET 2022 results from the KEA website, kea.kar.nic.in. To check the KCET result 2022, candidates must enter their application number, date of birth, or other requested credentials. Check out the KCET qualifying marks, expected cut-off, and other important information here.

    For Karnataka CET 2022 exam, nearly 210829 candidates appeared. The KCET exam is taken by students who have completed their 12th or PUC and are looking for admission to UG courses offered by KCET participating colleges. Students who meet the KCET 2022 cut-off will be given seats through the KCET 2022 counselling round. Dates for KCET counselling in 2022 will be announced soon as the results are announced.

    Know the minimum qualifying marks for KCET 2022: 

    The qualifying marks for KCET 2022 for students in the general category are 50 per cent, while students in the SC, ST, and OBC categories must score 40 per cent.

    Know the cut-off marks for KCET 2022:

    In addition to the KCET results, the KEA will announce cut-off marks for various streams and categories. The expected cut-off for KCET 2022 is listed below:

    1) For general - 50 per cent

    2) For scheduled caste (SC) - 42 per cent

    3) For scheduled tribes (ST) - 40 per cent

    4) For other backward class (OBC) - 45 per cent

    5) For EWS (Economically Weaker Section) - 48 per cent

    Know factors determining KCET Cut-off 2022:

    When preparing for the KCET Cut-off 2022, many factors are considered,

    1) The difficulty level of KCET

    2) The number of students taking the KCET

    3) Seat availability in KCET participating institutes

    The KCET 2022 exam was held on June 16 and 17, 2022. While the KCET exam was being held, the CBSE and ICSE board exam results were not released. The KEA has requested that CBSE and ICSE students upload their results to the official website by July 26.

    Also Read: KCET 2022 result to be released on July 30; here's how to check your result

    Also Read: Karnataka CET 2022 results to be declared on July 30; here's all you need to know

    Also Read: KCET 2022: Result to be announced soon; deadline to upload 12th marks ends today

     
    Last Updated Jul 30, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ATMA Result 2022 for July session released; know how to check, top colleges here adt

    ATMA Result 2022 for July session released; know how to check, top colleges here

    NEET UG 2022 NTA likely to release answer key today Here s how to check gcw

    NEET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key today; Here's how to check

    Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 result released; know how to download it here - adt

    Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 result released; know how to download it here

    MHT CET 2022: Admit card for PCB group released; know how to download - adt

    MHT CET 2022: Admit card for PCB group released; know how to download

    AP ICET 2022: Deadline to raise objections on answer key ends on July 29; here's how to do it - adt

    AP ICET 2022: Deadline to raise objections on answer key ends on July 29; here's how to do it

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive interview with Borderlands documentary maker Samarth Mahajan gcw

    Exclusive: 'We told characters we were not from a news channel'

    Made to lie on dirty bed by Punjab health minister, Baba Farid varsity V-C Dr Raj Bahadur quits

    Made to lie on dirty bed by Punjab health minister, Baba Farid varsity V-C Dr Raj Bahadur quits

    Kiccha Sudeep Vikrant Rona Day Box office collection day 2 report drb

    Vikrant Rona Collection Day 2: Kiccha Sudeep’s film sees a 60% drop

    Who was Rasik Dave Actor Ketki husband passed away at 65 drb

    Who was Rasik Dave? Actor Ketki’s husband passed away at 65

    China is 'preparing for war' social media post amid Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

    China's army is 'preparing for war!'

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon