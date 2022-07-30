KCET 2022: KEA to announce result today; know cut-off marks, other details here

Karnataka Examination Authority, or KEA, has announced the KCET Result Date 2022 on its official website.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2022, will be released on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11 am. The Karnataka Examination Authority, or KEA, has announced the KCET Result Date 2022 on its official website. Candidates who took the exam can view and download their KCET 2022 results from the KEA website, kea.kar.nic.in. To check the KCET result 2022, candidates must enter their application number, date of birth, or other requested credentials. Check out the KCET qualifying marks, expected cut-off, and other important information here.

For Karnataka CET 2022 exam, nearly 210829 candidates appeared. The KCET exam is taken by students who have completed their 12th or PUC and are looking for admission to UG courses offered by KCET participating colleges. Students who meet the KCET 2022 cut-off will be given seats through the KCET 2022 counselling round. Dates for KCET counselling in 2022 will be announced soon as the results are announced.

Know the minimum qualifying marks for KCET 2022:

The qualifying marks for KCET 2022 for students in the general category are 50 per cent, while students in the SC, ST, and OBC categories must score 40 per cent.

Know the cut-off marks for KCET 2022:

In addition to the KCET results, the KEA will announce cut-off marks for various streams and categories. The expected cut-off for KCET 2022 is listed below:

1) For general - 50 per cent

2) For scheduled caste (SC) - 42 per cent

3) For scheduled tribes (ST) - 40 per cent

4) For other backward class (OBC) - 45 per cent

5) For EWS (Economically Weaker Section) - 48 per cent

Know factors determining KCET Cut-off 2022:

When preparing for the KCET Cut-off 2022, many factors are considered,

1) The difficulty level of KCET

2) The number of students taking the KCET

3) Seat availability in KCET participating institutes

The KCET 2022 exam was held on June 16 and 17, 2022. While the KCET exam was being held, the CBSE and ICSE board exam results were not released. The KEA has requested that CBSE and ICSE students upload their results to the official website by July 26.

