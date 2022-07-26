Karnataka CET 2022 results to be declared on July 30; here's all you need to know

Karnataka's Minister of Higher Education, Dr Ashwathnarayan C N, announced the KCET result date. He posted on his official Twitter account, "KCET 2022 results will be revealed on July 30. CBSE and ICSE students in class 12 can send their results to the KEA website by July 26."

The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will be released on July 30. Candidates will be able to see their scorecards after they are made available by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in.

This year's KCET 2022 was held from June 16 to June 18. KEA administers the state-level test for students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture, pharmacy, business management, and other professional programmes in the state of Karnataka.

Karnataka's Minister of Higher Education, Dr Ashwathnarayan C N, announced the KCET result date. He posted on his official Twitter account, "KCET 2022 results will be revealed on July 30. CBSE and ICSE students in class 12 can send their results to the KEA website by July 26."

Also Read | AP EAMCET 2022 results declared; know how to check scores, courses offered and more

The results of the class 12 examinations for students from the ICSE and CBSE boards have already been released. Students who took the KCET 2022 must now upload their mark sheets to the KEA website by July 26 at the latest. On June 22, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) issued the KCET Answer Key 2022. Candidates who took the KCET 2022 test may get the answer key on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. It should be mentioned that the KCET Answer Key for all four disciplines - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology - has been issued.

Click on the result page to get the KCET scorecard. After entering all of the needed information, the CET result 2022 will be shown on the screen. Download the KCET 2022 scorecard and print it for future reference. The KCET scorecard will include information such as the candidate's personal information, roll number, subject-wise results, and overall marks obtained in the entrance test.

Also Read | REET 2022: Exam Question Paper Booklet released; know how to download