    KCET 2022: Girls outperform boys in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 30, 2022, 4:13 PM IST

    Girls outperformed boys in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test results, released on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

    However, boys outperformed girls in engineering, Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS), agriculture, veterinary, and pharmacy.

    The engineering topper included Apoorv Tandon, Siddhartha Singh, Amtakuri Venkata, and Madhava Sriram, while BSc (agriculture) topper included Arun Ravishankar, Sumeet Patil, and Sudeep Y M.

    Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule, Manish S A, and Shuba Kaushik were the top three rank holders in the BSc Veterinary category.

    According to the Karnataka Examination Authority, 2,10,829 students took the KCET, which was held on June 16 and 17 at 486 different locations.

    There were 80,008 girls among the 1,42,750 eligible candidates for BNYS.

    In the engineering category, 88,575 of the 1,71,656 eligible candidates are female. Similarly, 78,070 of the 1,39,968 eligible candidates for Bachelor of Science in Agriculture are female.

    There were 1,42,820 applicants in the veterinary science category, with 80,044 of them being female.

    Girls dominated the B.Pharma and D.Pharma eligibility lists as well.

    (With inputs from PTI)
     

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2022, 4:13 PM IST
