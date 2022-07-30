Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KCET 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test results announced; know websites, toppers here

    The KCET test was held on June 16 and 17. Over 2.2 lakh students took the KCET 2022 exam. Candidates who took the KCET 2022 examination can view their results on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 30, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

    The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Candidates who took the KCET 2022 examination can view their results on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

    The preliminary KCET 20222 answer key was made available on June 22.

    The KCET test was held on June 16 and 17. Over 2.2 lakh students took the KCET 2022 exam.

    Know how to check the KCET result 2022:
    1) Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in
    2) Search for the 'KCET result 2022' link on the site
    3) Fill in the login details and submit
    4) The result will be displayed
    5) Check the result and take the printout 

    Know the list of websites to check KCET result 2022:
    1) cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2022
    2) www.karresults.nic.in 2022

    Know the toppers of KCET result 2022:
    Apoorv Tandon, a graduate of the National Public School, Yelhanka (a CBSE-accredited school), has won the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) for the engineering field. The KCET results have now been declared, and the toppers list will be released shortly.

    Details to look with the KCET result 2022: 
    Candidates are advised to examine the following details on their score card carefully:
    1) Name of the candidate
    2) Subject-wise scores achieved
    3) Total score obtained in Karnataka UGCET exam
    4) Rank secured by the candidate

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
