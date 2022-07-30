KCET 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test results announced; know websites, toppers here

The KCET test was held on June 16 and 17. Over 2.2 lakh students took the KCET 2022 exam. Candidates who took the KCET 2022 examination can view their results on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Candidates who took the KCET 2022 examination can view their results on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

The preliminary KCET 20222 answer key was made available on June 22.

The KCET test was held on June 16 and 17. Over 2.2 lakh students took the KCET 2022 exam.

Know how to check the KCET result 2022:

1) Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

2) Search for the 'KCET result 2022' link on the site

3) Fill in the login details and submit

4) The result will be displayed

5) Check the result and take the printout

Know the list of websites to check KCET result 2022:

1) cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2022

2) www.karresults.nic.in 2022

Know the toppers of KCET result 2022:

Apoorv Tandon, a graduate of the National Public School, Yelhanka (a CBSE-accredited school), has won the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) for the engineering field. The KCET results have now been declared, and the toppers list will be released shortly.

Details to look with the KCET result 2022:

Candidates are advised to examine the following details on their score card carefully:

1) Name of the candidate

2) Subject-wise scores achieved

3) Total score obtained in Karnataka UGCET exam

4) Rank secured by the candidate

Also Read: KCET 2022 result to be released on July 30; here's how to check your result

Also Read: KCET 2022: KEA to announce result today; know cut-off marks, other details here

Also Read: Karnataka CET 2022 results to be declared on July 30; here's all you need to know