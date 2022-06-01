Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 application process commences, Know eligibility criteria, other details

    JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held by the National Testing Agency from July 21 to July 30.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 6:20 PM IST

    The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2022 Session 2 online application process has begun. Candidates can apply for the exam online until June 30, 9.00 pm on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held by the National Testing Agency from July 21 to July 30. The tests will be computer-based.

    The dates for Advance Intimation of Examination City, Admit Card Download, and Result Declaration will be posted on the JEE (Main) portal in due course.

    Candidates who applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for Session 2 must log in using their previous Application Number and Password of Session 1. They may only select the Paper, Examination Medium, and Cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees.

    Know the eligibility criteria
    There is no age limit to appear for the JEE (Main) 2022. Candidates who passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or 2022 are eligible to take the exam regardless of age. For more information on the entrance exam, candidates should visit the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in

    Learn to apply for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2
    1) Navigate to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
    2) On the home screen, click on the registration link
    3) Key in the details and fill out the application form
    4) Upload the scanned documents and make the payment and submit the form 
    5) Download the form and take a printout for future need

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 6:20 PM IST
